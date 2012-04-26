(Repeats story sent late on Thursday)
* FX players up Sing dlr positions to largest since early
Feb
* Long yuan bets nearly quadruple; bullish on won
* Nearly doubles short Indian rupee bets, largest since Nov
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 26 Investors more than doubled
their bets on the Singapore dollar in the last two weeks to the
highest level in nearly three months after the city-state's
central bank unexpectedly tightened policy to fight inflation, a
Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Currency players increased positions in most emerging Asian
currencies in mid-April, almost quadrupling their bets on the
Chinese yuan and turning slightly bullish on the South Korean
won, according to the survey of 12 currency analysts.
But they almost doubled pessimistic positions on the Indian
rupee to the highest in five months, while staying bearish on
the Indonesian rupiah.
On April 13, the Monetary Authority of Singapore surprised
markets by saying it will let its currency appreciate at a
slightly faster pace due to persistent inflationary pressure.
The city-state's inflation accelerated sharply in March,
fueling expectations that the central bank may tighten policy
further in October.
With those views, and hopes for more inflows, the Singapore
dollar on Thursday broke through a weakening trendline
resistance zone between 1.2430-1.2438 per U.S. dollar.
But investors are cautious over possible intervention by the
central bank to check the pace of its appreciation, as the local
unit is now technically nearly overbought.
In the previous poll published on Apr. 12, currency players
had already raised positions on the Singapore dollar slightly
before the central bank's meeting.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won
, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah
, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai
baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
on dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
26-Apr -0.68 -0.06 -1.43 0.21 -0.36 1.38 -0.33 -0.76 -0.19
12-Apr -0.19 0.61 -0.66 0.45 -0.26 0.74 -0.18 -0.65 -0.37
29-Mar -0.27 0.45 -0.54 0.37 -0.13 0.79 -0.36 -0.24 -0.10
15-Mar 0.08 -0.28 -0.59 0.28 -0.15 0.35 -0.61 -0.53 -0.41
1-Mar -1.00 -1.15 -1.30 -0.10 -0.54 -0.72 -1.63 -0.59 -1.25
16-Feb -0.98 -0.74 -0.27 -0.35 -0.39 -0.71 -0.61 -0.52 -0.44
2-Feb -1.00 -1.45 -1.56 -0.86 -0.95 -1.50 -1.59 -1.07 N/A
