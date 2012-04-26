(Repeats story sent late on Thursday) * FX players up Sing dlr positions to largest since early Feb * Long yuan bets nearly quadruple; bullish on won * Nearly doubles short Indian rupee bets, largest since Nov By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 26 Investors more than doubled their bets on the Singapore dollar in the last two weeks to the highest level in nearly three months after the city-state's central bank unexpectedly tightened policy to fight inflation, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Currency players increased positions in most emerging Asian currencies in mid-April, almost quadrupling their bets on the Chinese yuan and turning slightly bullish on the South Korean won, according to the survey of 12 currency analysts. But they almost doubled pessimistic positions on the Indian rupee to the highest in five months, while staying bearish on the Indonesian rupiah. On April 13, the Monetary Authority of Singapore surprised markets by saying it will let its currency appreciate at a slightly faster pace due to persistent inflationary pressure. The city-state's inflation accelerated sharply in March, fueling expectations that the central bank may tighten policy further in October. With those views, and hopes for more inflows, the Singapore dollar on Thursday broke through a weakening trendline resistance zone between 1.2430-1.2438 per U.S. dollar. But investors are cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to check the pace of its appreciation, as the local unit is now technically nearly overbought. In the previous poll published on Apr. 12, currency players had already raised positions on the Singapore dollar slightly before the central bank's meeting. The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won , Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah , Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long on dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The findings of the survey are as follows (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 26-Apr -0.68 -0.06 -1.43 0.21 -0.36 1.38 -0.33 -0.76 -0.19 12-Apr -0.19 0.61 -0.66 0.45 -0.26 0.74 -0.18 -0.65 -0.37 29-Mar -0.27 0.45 -0.54 0.37 -0.13 0.79 -0.36 -0.24 -0.10 15-Mar 0.08 -0.28 -0.59 0.28 -0.15 0.35 -0.61 -0.53 -0.41 1-Mar -1.00 -1.15 -1.30 -0.10 -0.54 -0.72 -1.63 -0.59 -1.25 16-Feb -0.98 -0.74 -0.27 -0.35 -0.39 -0.71 -0.61 -0.52 -0.44 2-Feb -1.00 -1.45 -1.56 -0.86 -0.95 -1.50 -1.59 -1.07 N/A (Additional reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]