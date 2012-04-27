SINGAPORE, April 27 The Taiwan dollar hit a seven-month high on Friday as exporters and foreign investors bought it in the absence of intervention so far, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, while they also found support from easing by Japan's central bank. Earlier, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) eased monetary policy by expanding its asset-boosting government bond purchases by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion), more than markets had expected, and said it would buy longer-term government bonds. After the decision, emerging Asian currencies hit session highs against the yen, with investors expected to use the cheap Japanese currency to buy higher-yielding units in developing markets. The step, along with expectations for more stimulus by the Federal Reserve, is seen supporting emerging Asian currencies, dealers and analysts said. "The prospect of sustained liquidity, much like the after effects of (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke's comments earlier this week, may underpin risk appetite while also strengthening the role of the yen as a funding currency," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. Ng said that emerging Asian currencies will find support, but only marginally. "There are bigger monsters in the closet now I guess, including sovereign and fiscal risks in the euro zone," he added. On Thursday, Standard & Poor's cut Spain's ratings by two notches to BBB-plus due to the country's deteriorating public finances. Most emerging Asian currencies are set to see weekly gains as Bernanke said on Wednesday the Fed would not hesitate to launch another round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken. Currency players increased positions in most emerging Asian currencies in mid-April, doubling positions in the Singapore dollar to the highest level in nearly three months and quadrupling their bets on the Chinese yuan, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. The Taiwan dollar outperformed its regional peers for the week, having risen nearly 1 percent versus the U.S. dollar so far this week, according to Reuters data. If the island's currency maintains the gain, that would be largest weekly gains since the week ended on Feb 5, the data showed. It strengthened to as firm as 29.240 versus the greenback, the strongest since Sept. 9. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.19 80.99 -0.25 Sing dlr 1.2426 1.2420 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.243 29.412 +0.58 Korean won 1134.10 1136.20 +0.19 Baht 30.85 30.88 +0.08 Peso 42.45 42.53 +0.20 Rupiah 9190.00 9180.00 -0.11 Rupee 52.61 52.55 -0.11 Ringgit 3.0490 3.0510 +0.07 Yuan 6.3072 6.3060 -0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.19 76.92 -5.26 Sing dlr 1.2426 1.2969 +4.37 Taiwan dlr 29.243 30.290 +3.58 Korean won 1134.10 1151.80 +1.56 Baht 30.85 31.55 +2.27 Peso 42.45 43.84 +3.29 Rupiah 9190.00 9060.00 -1.41 Rupee 52.61 53.08 +0.89 Ringgit 3.0490 3.1685 +3.92 Yuan 6.3072 6.2940 -0.21 Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Miaojung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Eric Meijer. For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]