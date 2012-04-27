* Taiwan dlr up on exporters, foreigners; c.bank not spotted * Yen/Asia turns higher despite BOJ easing * Ringgit resisted near Ichimoku cloud base, 55-day MA (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 27 The Taiwan dollar hit a seven-month high on Friday due to expectations that the central bank may allow more appreciation, leading gains in emerging Asian currencies against the U.S. currency, while regional units turned weaker versus the yen. Emerging Asian currencies earlier hit session highs against the yen right after Japan's central bank eased monetary policy by expanding its asset-boosting government bond purchases by 10 trillion yen ($123.78 billion), more than markets had expected, and said it would buy longer-term government bonds. But regional currencies fell versus the Japanese unit as the total amount of the asset-buying programme was boosted by 5 trillion yen to 70 trillion yen, failing to cheer investors more, after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) slashed by 5 trillion yen another fund for fixed-rate market operations. Market players also covered yen-short positions against emerging Asian currencies on risk aversion after Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut Spain's ratings by two notches to BBB-plus due to the country's deteriorating public finances. "The total size of the asset purchase programme has not increased by the end of this year. It stays at 70 trillion yen. This is the disappointing part for me. Very disappointing," said Jonathan Cavenagh, Westpac foreign exchange strategist in Singapore. Cavenagh said the BOJ's easing is unlikely to provide more support to emerging Asian currencies, adding "if anything, we could see more Asian FX weakness." Still, the step, along with expectations for more stimulus by the Federal Reserve, is seen supporting emerging Asian currencies, dealers and analysts said. "The prospect of sustained liquidity, much like the after effects of (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke's comments earlier this week, may underpin risk appetite while also strengthening the role of the yen as a funding currency," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. Ng said that emerging Asian currencies will find support, but only marginally. "There are bigger monsters in the closet now I guess, including sovereign and fiscal risks in the euro zone," he added. Spanish 10-year bond yields rose back above 6 percent, dragging Italian yields higher and propelling German bond futures to a record high after Spain's credit rating was downgraded. Most emerging Asian currencies are set to see weekly gains against the dollar as Bernanke said on Wednesday the Fed would not hesitate to launch another round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken. Currency players increased positions in most emerging Asian currencies in mid-April, doubling positions in the Singapore dollar to the highest level in nearly three months and quadrupling their bets on the Chinese yuan, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. The Taiwan dollar outperformed its regional peers for the week, having risen 0.9 percent versus the U.S. dollar so far this week, according to Reuters data. If the island's currency maintains the gain, that would be the largest weekly gain since the week ended Feb. 5, the data showed. The Singapore dollar followed the Taiwan dollar with a 0.5 percent gain on expectations of more tightening by the central bank in October to cope with inflationary pressure. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar fell to 29.240, the lowest since Sept. 9 as exporters and foreign institutional investors dumped the pair while the central bank's buying intervention has not been spotted yet, dealers said. Some investors suffered from stop-loss U.S. dollar selling. A record yuan fixing also put pressure on the pair. On Thursday, the central bank did not push the pair up above 29.50 at the close, prompting market players to expect it to allow more of a slide. Its local market closes have been above 29.50 since September last year, partially due to the central bank's intervention, dealers have said. Investors are keeping an eye on the central bank's actions to decide how to trade next week. Some foreign investors bought U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar around 29.25-26 on persistent caution over possible intervention. Still, the pair is seen having room to fall more, probably to 29.22 to fill a gap between Sept 9 and Sept 13. After that, it may head to 29.20, a psychological support, and 29.18, the low of Sept 9. WON Dollar/won eased on exporters' supplies for settlements and as foreign investors bought Seoul shares for a second session in a row. Foreigners purchased a net 306.9 billion won ($270.09 million) worth of stocks in the main stock market. But the pair recovered most of its earlier slide as South Korean importers took the decline as a chance to buy it on dips. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit recovered its initial decline on short-covering as it found support around the bottom of the daily Ichimoku cloud and a 55-day moving average. The pair has the cloud base near 3.0473 and the moving average at 3.0459. It has been in the Ichimoku cloud since early April and has closed above the average since late March. If dollar/ringgit clears the support area, it may head to 3.0400, the low of Apr. 3. It has the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement of its February-March gains at 3.0408. But a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur expected more short-covering before the weekend to push it up to 3.0550. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0705 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.77 80.99 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.2425 1.2420 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.270 29.412 +0.49 Korean won 1135.45 1136.20 +0.07 Baht 30.84 30.88 +0.11 Peso 42.46 42.53 +0.16 Rupiah 9190.00 9180.00 -0.11 Rupee 52.71 52.55 -0.30 Ringgit 3.0510 3.0510 +0.00 Yuan 6.3084 6.3060 -0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.77 76.92 -4.77 Sing dlr 1.2425 1.2969 +4.38 Taiwan dlr 29.270 30.290 +3.48 Korean won 1135.45 1151.80 +1.44 Baht 30.84 31.55 +2.30 Peso 42.46 43.84 +3.25 Rupiah 9190.00 9060.00 -1.41 Rupee 52.71 53.08 +0.70 Ringgit 3.0510 3.1685 +3.85 Yuan 6.3084 6.2940 -0.23 ($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen) ($1 = 1136.3000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Miaojung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]