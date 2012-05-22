SINGAPORE, May 22 The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as investors covered short positions on hopes European leaders can hammer out fresh steps to ease the debt crisis in an informal meeting on Wednesday. Regional units also found support as a China's state-run media said Beijing will fast-track its approval of infrastructure investments to deal with slowing growth and a sluggish property sector. The Singapore dollar rose on expectations of inflows linked to Formula One's initial public offering on Singapore's stock exchange. The motor racing business on Tuesday starts pre-marketing the IPO that could raise up to $3 billion. Still, investors are reluctant to add more bets on riskier assets including emerging Asian currencies as Europe's informal summit could show a deep divide between the German-led drive for austerity and the efforts to put more on growth, a key pledge of the new French president, dealers and analysts said. "I am not sure the EU summit can do much at this point," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. Emerging Asian currencies could rise more on position adjustments and better domestic fundamentals with potential policy steps, but regional units will not be free from the euro zone's debt crisis and a slowing global economy, Supaat said. "External factors are still at risk. You have a strong warship and cannons. But what is the point, if the storm and tsunami that people think is approaching is huge?" he said. The won gained on demand from offshore funds and interbank speculators. But the South Korean currency gave up some of its initial rise as local importers bought dollars on dips for settlements, dealer said. Some other offshore funds sold the local currency, they added. The ringgit also rose on short-covering. The Malaysian currency could not extend gain as investors were keeping an eye on ringgit offers to buy the Singapore dollar. Some investors have been buying the Singapore dollar against the ringgit as a safer asset, but some dealers said this trend could be waning. "The cross-trade is on its last legs, I think," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. The Singapore dollar/ringgit slipped 0.2 percent to 2.4613, after earlier rising to 2.4698, its highest since Dec. 1. The session high is slightly below 2.4722, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October-March slide. The dealer saw resistance in the pair between 2.4680 and 2.4720. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.35 79.31 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2666 1.2695 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 29.515 29.578 +0.21 Korean won 1163.70 1168.90 +0.45 Baht 31.29 31.35 +0.19 Peso 43.15 43.21 +0.14 Rupiah 9260.00 9240.00 -0.22 Rupee 54.86 55.03 +0.32 Ringgit 3.1190 3.1345 +0.50 Yuan 6.3248 6.3279 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.35 76.92 -3.06 Sing dlr 1.2666 1.2969 +2.39 Taiwan dlr 29.515 30.290 +2.63 Korean won 1163.70 1151.80 -1.02 Baht 31.29 31.55 +0.83 Peso 43.15 43.84 +1.60 Rupiah 9260.00 9060.00 -2.16 Rupee 54.86 53.08 -3.24 Ringgit 3.1190 3.1685 +1.59 Yuan 6.3248 6.2940 -0.49 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]