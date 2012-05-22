SINGAPORE, May 22 The South Korean won and the
Malaysian ringgit led gains among emerging Asian currencies on
Tuesday as investors covered short positions on hopes European
leaders can hammer out fresh steps to ease the debt crisis in an
informal meeting on Wednesday.
Regional units also found support as a China's state-run
media said Beijing will fast-track its approval of
infrastructure investments to deal with slowing growth and a
sluggish property sector.
The Singapore dollar rose on expectations of inflows linked
to Formula One's initial public offering on Singapore's stock
exchange. The motor racing business on Tuesday starts
pre-marketing the IPO that could raise up to $3 billion.
Still, investors are reluctant to add more bets on riskier
assets including emerging Asian currencies as Europe's informal
summit could show a deep divide between the German-led drive for
austerity and the efforts to put more on growth, a key pledge of
the new French president, dealers and analysts said.
"I am not sure the EU summit can do much at this point,"
said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in
Singapore.
Emerging Asian currencies could rise more on position
adjustments and better domestic fundamentals with potential
policy steps, but regional units will not be free from the euro
zone's debt crisis and a slowing global economy, Supaat said.
"External factors are still at risk. You have a strong
warship and cannons. But what is the point, if the storm and
tsunami that people think is approaching is huge?" he said.
The won gained on demand from offshore funds and
interbank speculators.
But the South Korean currency gave up some of its initial
rise as local importers bought dollars on dips for settlements,
dealer said. Some other offshore funds sold the local currency,
they added.
The ringgit also rose on short-covering.
The Malaysian currency could not extend gain as investors
were keeping an eye on ringgit offers to buy the Singapore
dollar.
Some investors have been buying the Singapore dollar against
the ringgit as a safer asset, but some dealers said this trend
could be waning.
"The cross-trade is on its last legs, I think," said a
Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
The Singapore dollar/ringgit slipped 0.2 percent to 2.4613,
after earlier rising to 2.4698, its highest since Dec. 1. The
session high is slightly below 2.4722, the 76.4 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its October-March slide.
The dealer saw resistance in the pair between 2.4680 and
2.4720.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 79.35 79.31 -0.05
Sing dlr 1.2666 1.2695 +0.23
Taiwan dlr 29.515 29.578 +0.21
Korean won 1163.70 1168.90 +0.45
Baht 31.29 31.35 +0.19
Peso 43.15 43.21 +0.14
Rupiah 9260.00 9240.00 -0.22
Rupee 54.86 55.03 +0.32
Ringgit 3.1190 3.1345 +0.50
Yuan 6.3248 6.3279 +0.05
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.35 76.92 -3.06
Sing dlr 1.2666 1.2969 +2.39
Taiwan dlr 29.515 30.290 +2.63
Korean won 1163.70 1151.80 -1.02
Baht 31.29 31.55 +0.83
Peso 43.15 43.84 +1.60
Rupiah 9260.00 9060.00 -2.16
Rupee 54.86 53.08 -3.24
Ringgit 3.1190 3.1685 +1.59
Yuan 6.3248 6.2940 -0.49
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
