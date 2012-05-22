* Won up on offshore funds, speculators; importers cap * Ringgit rises, Sing dollar/ringgit demand eyed * Sing dollar gains on F1 IPO linked inflows hopes (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 22 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday helped by short-covering and hopes European leaders will hammer out fresh steps to ease the debt crisis while boosting growth in a meeting on Wednesday. Regional currencies also found support as China's state-run media said Beijing will fast-track its approval of infrastructure investments to deal with slowing growth and a sluggish property sector. The Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won gained as short-term investors adjusted positions in recent underperformers in Asia. Last week, the won lost 2.2 percent against the dollar, while the ringgit also fell 1.9 percent, Reuters data showed. The Singapore dollar edged up on expectations of inflows linked to Formula One's initial public offering on Singapore's stock exchange. Thanks to gains so far this week, emerging Asian currencies are out of technically oversold territory with most dollar/Asian units' 14-day relative strength index (RSI) below the 70 threshold. Still, investors are reluctant to add more bets on riskier assets including regional currencies as Europe's informal summit could show a deep divide between the German-led drive for austerity and efforts to put more on growth, a key pledge of the new French president, dealers and analysts said. Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter already dismissed as "nonsense" French President Francois Hollande's approach to resolving the euro zone debt crisis and insisted on financial discipline. "I am not sure the EU summit can do much at this point," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. Emerging Asian currencies could rise more on position adjustments and better domestic fundamentals with potential policy steps, but regional currencies will not be free of the euro zone's debt crisis and slowing global economy, Supaat said. " External factors are still a risk. You have a strong warship and cannons, but what is the point, if the storm and tsunami that people think is approaching is huge?" he said. If the summit produces measures to boost investor confidence on the euro zone, emerging Asian currencies will extend gains, but that would be just temporary as investors are keeping an eye on Greece's election next month, said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. "They will do something to keep Greece inside the EU or to help Greek banks. But the election is the main thing," the dealer said. WON Dollar/won slid as offshore funds sold it and interbank speculators cut long positions. But South Korean importers took the decline as a chance to buy the pair on dips for settlements, limiting its downside. Some other offshore funds joined the bids. Custodian banks also bought dollars as foreign investors extended a selling streak to a 15th consecutive session. They dumped 3.2 trillion Korean won ($2.74 billion) during the period, Korea Exchange data showed. Some dealers were looking to sell dollar/won on rallies, given improving risk sentiment. "Resistance at the 1,170 level is getting stronger and the euro may rise more before the summit. So, it's better to sell dollars on rallies," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit fell as interbank players cut long positions, with its 14-day RSI at 67.4. The pair could not extend its slide as investors were keeping an eye on demand for Singapore dollar/ringgit . Some investors have been buying the cross pair in search of a safer asset, but dealers said this trend could be waning. "The cross-trade is on its last legs, I think," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. The Singapore dollar/ringgit slid 0.3 percent to 2.4599, after earlier rising to 2.4698, its highest since Dec. 1. The session high is slightly below 2.4722, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October-March slide. The dealer saw resistance in the pair between 2.4680 and 2.4720, saying improving risk sentiment would support the ringgit. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar fell below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1.2686 of 1.2633-1.2771 move on a hourly chart on expectations of the Formula One IPO. Private equity firm CVC Capital has sold a $1.6 billion stake in the motor racing company to three investors including BlackRock ahead of its planned $3 billion initial public offering in Singapore, sources said. The pair may target a 200-day moving average, which currently stands at 1.2652. The next level would be 1.2633, the low of May 17. BAHT Dollar/baht slipped as offshore funds sold the pair and interbank speculators cut long positions with the dollar index resisted at a double daily top at 81.75/80, dealers said. But Thai importers buy the pair on dips, limiting its downside, dealers added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0705 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.46 79.31 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.2655 1.2695 +0.32 Taiwan dlr 29.510 29.578 +0.23 Korean won 1163.58 1168.90 +0.46 Baht 31.30 31.35 +0.16 Peso 43.14 43.21 +0.17 Rupiah 9260.00 9240.00 -0.22 Rupee 54.93 55.03 +0.18 Ringgit 3.1150 3.1345 +0.63 Yuan 6.3215 6.3279 +0.10 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.46 76.92 -3.20 Sing dlr 1.2655 1.2969 +2.48 Taiwan dlr 29.510 30.290 +2.64 Korean won 1163.58 1151.80 -1.01 Baht 31.30 31.55 +0.80 Peso 43.14 43.84 +1.63 Rupiah 9260.00 9060.00 -2.16 Rupee 54.93 53.08 -3.37 Ringgit 3.1150 3.1685 +1.72 Yuan 6.3215 6.2940 -0.44 ($1 = 1168.9500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]