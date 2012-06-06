SINGAPORE, June 6 Emerging Asian currencies rose almost across the board on Wednesday as regional equities gained a respite from the recent global sell-off, providing the impetus for a short-covering rally. Macro hedge funds and proprietary traders were cited as sellers of the dollar against the Singapore dollar, and the greenback's drop gained steam after breaching support at the previous day's intraday low. That in turn triggered some panicky selling of the dollar versus the Malaysian ringgit in thin market conditions, market players said. "Asian currencies are seeing some short-covering, and it's a pretty strong move," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore. Helping fuel their rise were factors such as the previous day's narrowing in the yield spreads between Spanish government bonds and German Bunds, as well as firmness in global equities, he said. Spanish 10-year bond yields fell on Tuesday, with traders citing growing momentum behind calls for fresh crisis-fighting measures from Europe's policymakers. {ID:nL5E8H57MF] Still, it is hard to turn bullish on emerging Asian currencies now, Okagawa said, adding that Wednesday's moves were likely led by market players dumping their long dollar positions. "People who bought the dollar against Asian currencies at higher levels might be forced to liquidate their long positions as the dollar falls, that backdrop exists," he said. "But I find it hard to imagine that market players will start betting on a recovery in Asia, sell dollar/Asia, and buy (Asian) bonds and equities from here," Okagawa said. A recent Reuters survey had highlighted how market players had recently shifted to long positions in the dollar, while taking short positions in emerging Asian currencies. The poll published on May 24 showed that market players turned bearish on currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit and the Taiwan dollar, and also increased their short positions in the South Korean won to the largest in more than three years. Emerging Asian currencies have slid over the past month on fears that Greece may exit the euro zone and worries that Spain may need external aid to shore up its ailing banking sector, with worries of a global economic slowdown adding to their woes. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *South Korean markets are closed on Wednesday for a national holiday. Change on the day at 0314 GMT Japan yen 78.80 78.78 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2800 1.2866 +0.52 Taiwan dlr 29.890 30.000 +0.37 Korean won 1174.30 1180.10 +0.49 Baht 31.45 31.64 +0.60 Peso 43.32 43.48 +0.36 Rupiah 9450.00 9390.00 -0.63 Rupee 55.64 55.64 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1780 3.2010 +0.72 Yuan 6.3654 6.3675 +0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.80 76.92 -2.39 Sing dlr 1.2800 1.2969 +1.32 Taiwan dlr 29.890 30.290 +1.34 Korean won 1174.30 1151.80 -1.92 Baht 31.45 31.55 +0.32 Peso 43.32 43.84 +1.20 Rupiah 9450.00 9060.00 -4.13 Rupee 55.64 53.08 -4.60 Ringgit 3.1780 3.1685 -0.30 Yuan 6.3654 6.2940 -1.12 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano, additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan and Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]