* Position unwinding dents dollar, lifts Asian currencies * Market is "very long" dollars - trader * Selling by macro hedge funds weighs on dollar vs SGD By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, June 6 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as regional equities gained a respite from the recent global sell-off, providing the impetus for a short-covering rally. A dip in Spanish bond yields the previous day and signs that European policymakers were making a push toward a euro zone banking union also supported Asian currencies, market players said. Data showing that Australia's economic growth in the first quarter exceeded expectations provided an additional boost, but the biggest factor of all was market positioning, they added. "Above and beyond everything, the market is just very, very long dollars," said Stuart Oakley, Asia head of emerging markets FX trading for RBS in Singapore. "At this juncture one can expect some of those positions to be covered," he said, but added that the sell-off in the dollar against emerging Asian currencies was likely to prove short-lived. "We're going to get to the end of June and still may not have any resolution from policy makers toward addressing the fiscal issues around Europe and bank recapitalisations," Oakley said. Macro hedge funds and proprietary traders were cited as sellers of the dollar against the Singapore dollar, and the greenback's drop gained steam after breaching support at the previous day's intraday low. That in turn triggered some panicky selling of the dollar versus the Malaysian ringgit in thin market conditions, market players said. "Asian currencies are seeing some short-covering, and it's a pretty strong move," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore. Helping fuel their rise were factors such as the previous day's narrowing in the yield spreads between Spanish government bonds and German Bunds, as well as firmness in global equities, he said. Spanish 10-year bond yields fell on Tuesday, with traders citing growing momentum behind calls for fresh crisis-fighting measures from Europe's policymakers. {ID:nL5E8H57MF] Still, it is hard to turn bullish on emerging Asian currencies now, Okagawa said, adding that Wednesday's moves were likely led by market players dumping their long dollar positions. "I find it hard to imagine that market players will start betting on a recovery in Asia, sell dollar/Asia, and buy (Asian) bonds and equities from here," Okagawa said. A recent Reuters survey had highlighted how market players had recently shifted to long positions in the dollar, while taking short positions in emerging Asian currencies. The poll published on May 24 showed that market players turned bearish on currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit and the Taiwan dollar, and also increased their short positions in the South Korean won to the largest in more than three years. Emerging Asian currencies have slid over the past month on fears that Greece may exit the euro zone and worries that Spain may need external aid to shore up its ailing banking sector, with worries of a global economic slowdown adding to their woes. INDIAN RUPEE The dollar fell against the Indian rupee, but its drop was tempered by strong dollar demand from oil companies, market players said. One possible support level for the dollar lies at 55.01, its May 28 intraday low. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *South Korean markets are closed on Wednesday for a national holiday. Change on the day at 0552 GMT Japan yen 78.82 78.78 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2807 1.2866 +0.46 Taiwan dlr 29.878 30.000 +0.41 Korean won 1174.30 1180.10 +0.49 Baht 31.46 31.64 +0.57 Peso 43.30 43.48 +0.40 Rupiah 9475.00 9390.00 -0.90 Rupee 55.51 55.64 +0.23 Ringgit 3.1771 3.2010 +0.75 Yuan 6.3670 6.3675 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.82 76.92 -2.41 Sing dlr 1.2807 1.2969 +1.26 Taiwan dlr 29.878 30.290 +1.38 Korean won 1174.30 1151.80 -1.92 Baht 31.46 31.55 +0.29 Peso 43.30 43.84 +1.25 Rupiah 9475.00 9060.00 -4.38 Rupee 55.51 53.08 -4.38 Ringgit 3.1771 3.1685 -0.27 Yuan 6.3670 6.2940 -1.15 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano, additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)