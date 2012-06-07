SINGAPORE, June 7 Asian currencies rose on
Thursday and extended a short-covering rally seen over the past
few sessions, supported by hopes that European policymakers may
soon come up with a rescue plan for Spain's ailing banks.
After tumbling in May on deepening worries about the euro
zone's debt crisis, Asian currencies have regained ground this
week, helped by hopes for a European policy response and a
bounce in equities that improved investors' risk tolerance.
Buttressing such hopes, European sources said on Wednesday
that Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring
ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks although Madrid has
not yet requested assistance.
Market speculation about the possibility of the U.S. Federal
Reserve launching another bond-buying programme, or QE3, has
also lent Asian currencies support, with market chatter growing
louder after last week's disappointing U.S. jobs data.
The focus is on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony on the
economic outlook due later on Thursday.
"Things may turn upside down very quickly depending on
European developments, but there are many people who want to
sell dollars, especially against Asian currencies," said a
trader for a major Japanese bank in Bangkok.
"If he drops any hints (on QE3), I think the market will
completely shift to dollar-selling mode," the trader said.
There is plenty of uncertainty, however, as to whether
Bernanke will drop any such suggestions.
"I don't really think he is going to tip his hand one way or
another. He'll probably say that the Fed remains ready to do
what is necessary," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency
strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.
"I don't necessarily think we're on the cusp of another
round of QE," he said, adding that uncertainty surrounding Asian
currencies remains high ahead of Greece's June 17 elections and
due to Spain's fiscal woes.
Speaking ahead of Bernanke's testimony, Janet Yellen, the
vice chair of the Fed, laid out the case for the U.S. central
bank to provide more support to a fragile economy as financial
turmoil in Europe mounts.
Analysts said Yellen's comments were not a surprise since
she is known to be a policy dove.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
*Won's percentage change is against Tuesday's close. South
Korean markets were closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.
Change on the day at 0424 GMT
Japan yen 79.32 79.24 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.2759 1.2743 -0.13
Taiwan dlr 29.865 29.935 +0.23
Korean won 1171.00 1180.10 +0.78
Baht 31.45 31.48 +0.10
Peso 43.12 43.22 +0.24
Rupiah 9350.00 9290.00 -0.64
Rupee 55.19 55.36 +0.32
Ringgit 3.1650 3.1745 +0.30
Yuan 6.3598 6.3635 +0.06
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.32 76.92 -3.03
Sing dlr 1.2759 1.2969 +1.65
Taiwan dlr 29.865 30.290 +1.42
Korean won 1171.00 1151.80 -1.64
Baht 31.45 31.55 +0.32
Peso 43.12 43.84 +1.68
Rupiah 9350.00 9060.00 -3.10
Rupee 55.19 53.08 -3.81
Ringgit 3.1650 3.1685 +0.11
Yuan 6.3598 6.2940 -1.03
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano, Editing by Richard Pullin)
