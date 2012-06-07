* Any QE3 hint from Bernanke may spur dlr/Asia drop -trader * South Korean won hits 2-week high (Adds details on South Korean won and Taiwan dollar) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, June 7 Asian currencies rose on Thursday, extending a short-covering rally seen over the past few sessions, supported by hopes that European policymakers may soon come up with a rescue plan for Spain's ailing banks. After tumbling in May on deepening worries about the euro zone's debt crisis, Asian currencies have clawed back some ground this week, helped by hopes for a European policy response and a bounce in equities. European sources said on Wednesday that Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks, although Madrid has not yet requested assistance. Revived market speculation about the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve launching another bond-buying programme, or QE3, has also lent Asian currencies support, with market chatter growing louder after last week's disappointing U.S. jobs data. The focus is on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony on the economic outlook due later on Thursday. "Things may turn upside down very quickly depending on European developments, but there are many people who want to sell dollars, especially against Asian currencies," said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Bangkok. "If he drops any hints (on QE3), I think the market will completely shift to dollar-selling mode," the trader said. There is plenty of uncertainty, however, as to whether Bernanke will drop any such suggestions. "I don't really think he is going to tip his hand one way or another. He'll probably say that the Fed remains ready to do what is necessary," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "I don't necessarily think we're on the cusp of another round of QE," he said, adding that uncertainty surrounding Asian currencies remains high ahead of Greece's June 17 elections and due to Spain's fiscal woes. Market players say this week's rally in emerging Asian currencies is partly a reflection of recent market positioning. Many traders were thought to have had bearish bets on Asian currencies, setting the stage for the short-covering rally seen over the past few days. SOUTH KOREA WON The dollar dipped to a two-week low versus the South Korean won at 1,168.0. Dollar-buying by offshore players helped lift the greenback off its intraday low, however, and created strong support for the dollar near 1,170, market players said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The dollar eased 0.2 percent versus the Taiwan dollar to 29.887, pulling away from the greenback's highest level since mid-January of 30.070 touched earlier this week. The Taiwan dollar saw two-way flows from offshore players in relatively mild trading volume, dealers said. There was some dollar-selling initially, but foreign banks were later spotted buying the greenback versus the Taiwan dollar as Taiwanese shares trimmed their gains, the dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Won's percentage change is against Tuesday's close. South Korean markets were closed on Wednesday for a national holiday. Change on the day at 0638 GMT Japan yen 79.37 79.24 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2765 1.2743 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 29.870 29.935 +0.22 Korean won 1170.85 1180.10 +0.79 Baht 31.45 31.48 +0.10 Peso 43.13 43.22 +0.21 Rupiah 9350.00 9290.00 -0.64 Rupee 55.13 55.36 +0.42 Ringgit 3.1660 3.1745 +0.27 Yuan 6.3606 6.3635 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.37 76.92 -3.09 Sing dlr 1.2765 1.2969 +1.60 Taiwan dlr 29.870 30.290 +1.41 Korean won 1170.85 1151.80 -1.63 Baht 31.45 31.55 +0.32 Peso 43.13 43.84 +1.65 Rupiah 9350.00 9060.00 -3.10 Rupee 55.13 53.08 -3.72 Ringgit 3.1660 3.1685 +0.08 Yuan 6.3606 6.2940 -1.05 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Se Young Lee in Seoul and Yingchien Lee in Taipei; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]