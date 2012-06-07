* Any QE3 hint from Bernanke may spur dlr/Asia drop -trader
* South Korean won hits 2-week high
(Adds details on South Korean won and Taiwan dollar)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 7 Asian currencies rose on
Thursday, extending a short-covering rally seen over the past
few sessions, supported by hopes that European policymakers may
soon come up with a rescue plan for Spain's ailing banks.
After tumbling in May on deepening worries about the euro
zone's debt crisis, Asian currencies have clawed back some
ground this week, helped by hopes for a European policy response
and a bounce in equities.
European sources said on Wednesday that Germany and European
Union officials are urgently exploring ways to rescue Spain's
debt-stricken banks, although Madrid has not yet requested
assistance.
Revived market speculation about the possibility of the U.S.
Federal Reserve launching another bond-buying programme, or QE3,
has also lent Asian currencies support, with market chatter
growing louder after last week's disappointing U.S. jobs data.
The focus is on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony on the
economic outlook due later on Thursday.
"Things may turn upside down very quickly depending on
European developments, but there are many people who want to
sell dollars, especially against Asian currencies," said a
trader for a major Japanese bank in Bangkok.
"If he drops any hints (on QE3), I think the market will
completely shift to dollar-selling mode," the trader said.
There is plenty of uncertainty, however, as to whether
Bernanke will drop any such suggestions.
"I don't really think he is going to tip his hand one way or
another. He'll probably say that the Fed remains ready to do
what is necessary," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency
strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.
"I don't necessarily think we're on the cusp of another
round of QE," he said, adding that uncertainty surrounding Asian
currencies remains high ahead of Greece's June 17 elections and
due to Spain's fiscal woes.
Market players say this week's rally in emerging Asian
currencies is partly a reflection of recent market positioning.
Many traders were thought to have had bearish bets on Asian
currencies, setting the stage for the short-covering rally seen
over the past few days.
SOUTH KOREA WON
The dollar dipped to a two-week low versus the South Korean
won at 1,168.0.
Dollar-buying by offshore players helped lift the greenback
off its intraday low, however, and created strong support for
the dollar near 1,170, market players said.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The dollar eased 0.2 percent versus the Taiwan dollar to
29.887, pulling away from the greenback's highest level
since mid-January of 30.070 touched earlier this week.
The Taiwan dollar saw two-way flows from offshore players in
relatively mild trading volume, dealers said.
There was some dollar-selling initially, but foreign banks
were later spotted buying the greenback versus the Taiwan dollar
as Taiwanese shares trimmed their gains, the dealers
said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
*Won's percentage change is against Tuesday's close. South
Korean markets were closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.
Change on the day at 0638 GMT
Japan yen 79.37 79.24 -0.16
Sing dlr 1.2765 1.2743 -0.17
Taiwan dlr 29.870 29.935 +0.22
Korean won 1170.85 1180.10 +0.79
Baht 31.45 31.48 +0.10
Peso 43.13 43.22 +0.21
Rupiah 9350.00 9290.00 -0.64
Rupee 55.13 55.36 +0.42
Ringgit 3.1660 3.1745 +0.27
Yuan 6.3606 6.3635 +0.05
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.37 76.92 -3.09
Sing dlr 1.2765 1.2969 +1.60
Taiwan dlr 29.870 30.290 +1.41
Korean won 1170.85 1151.80 -1.63
Baht 31.45 31.55 +0.32
Peso 43.13 43.84 +1.65
Rupiah 9350.00 9060.00 -3.10
Rupee 55.13 53.08 -3.72
Ringgit 3.1660 3.1685 +0.08
Yuan 6.3606 6.2940 -1.05
------------------------------------------------
(Additional reporting by Se Young Lee in Seoul and Yingchien Lee
in Taipei; Editing by Kim Coghill)
