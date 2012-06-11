* Worries about Greece's June 17 election cloud outlook * Relief rally in Asian currencies may be temporary-analyst * Dollar/won supported by bids by South Korean importers (Updates levels, adds comments) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, June 11 Asian currencies surged on Monday, with the Malaysian ringgit climbing more than 1 percent at one point, as the euro zone's agreement to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros to shore up its banks gave risky assets a broad boost. Market players, however, said the rally could prove short-lived given worries that Greece's election on June 17 may rekindle fears of the country leaving the euro zone. There are also persistent concerns about a slowdown in global growth. "The move to bail out Spanish banks has temporarily provided a relief rally," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. The help for Spain, however, does not diminish the risk of Greece exiting the euro zone in a disorderly manner and the contagion risk in the region "moving a notch higher", he said. The dollar fell to as low as 3.1530 versus the Malaysian ringgit earlier, down 1.1 percent from 3.1895 in late Asian trade on Friday. The dollar later trimmed some of its losses and last stood at 3.1610, down 0.9 percent. Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering banks, with the currency group and Madrid saying the amount of the bailout would be sufficiently large to banish any doubts. The news gave an added lift to emerging Asian currencies, many of which had regained some ground last week after a relentless sell-off in May, when they took a hit from worries about Spain's fiscal and banking sector woes and concerns about the outlook for global economic growth. "The weekend announcement is positive for risk assets," said Charlie Lay, Asian currency analyst for Commerzbank in Singapore. "It should provide some temporary respite but whether we'll see follow-through rallies is another matter," he said. Details of the bailout for Spain have yet to be determined, and there are also increasing risks of a global slowdown, Lay said. Data released at the weekend showed China's inflation, industrial output and retail sales all flagged in May for a second straight month of sluggish growth, even as China's exports and imports figures came in much stronger than expected. A Reuters poll published on Friday showed that analysts remain pessimistic about Asian currencies, with short positions on the Indonesian rupiah rising to their highest since the 2008 global financial crisis. SOUTH KOREAN WON Dollar demand from South Korean importers helped to limit the South Korean won's gains, market players said. There was steady dollar demand from importers now that the dollar has slipped back below the 1,170 level, they said. The dollar fell 0.7 percent to 1,167.10, down from 1,175.4 at the end of onshore trade on Friday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0524 GMT Japan yen 79.62 79.36 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.2756 1.2823 +0.53 Taiwan dlr 29.898 29.976 +0.26 Korean won 1167.10 1175.40 +0.71 Baht 31.56 31.69 +0.41 Peso 42.97 43.27 +0.70 Rupiah 9440.00 9375.00 -0.69 Rupee 55.26 55.42 +0.30 Ringgit 3.1610 3.1895 +0.90 Yuan 6.3667 6.3705 +0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.62 76.92 -3.39 Sing dlr 1.2756 1.2969 +1.67 Taiwan dlr 29.898 30.290 +1.31 Korean won 1167.10 1151.80 -1.31 Baht 31.56 31.55 -0.03 Peso 42.97 43.84 +2.02 Rupiah 9440.00 9060.00 -4.03 Rupee 55.26 53.08 -3.94 Ringgit 3.1610 3.1685 +0.24 Yuan 6.3667 6.2940 -1.14 ------------------------------------------------ For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] (Additional reporting by Se Young Lee in Seoul; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)