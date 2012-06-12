SINGAPORE, June 12 Asian currencies slipped on Tuesday as worries about the euro zone's debt crisis returned to the fore after Spanish bond yields surged, and looked vulnerable ahead of weekend elections in Greece. The 10-year Spanish government bond yield climbed more than 25 basis points on Monday as a bailout of up to 100 billion euros for the country's struggling banks failed to quell concerns about Spain's fiscal woes. Market players said emerging Asian currencies may weaken further against the dollar in the near term. They are worried that Greece's election on June 17 could heighten the risk of the country exiting the euro zone and lead to more turmoil in global financial markets. "Our near-term outlook for Asian currencies is definitely a stronger dollar. Dollar/Asia will definitely have upside risk, at least in the next two weeks," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "There's a lot of contagion fear, which might support dollar demand," he added. The dollar rose 0.3 percent versus the Malaysian ringgit to 3.1770, pulling away from the previous day's intraday low of 3.1530. Profit-taking in the Singapore dollar versus the Malaysian ringgit helped lend support to the ringgit, market players said. There was also talk of flows related to an initial public offering by Malaysian plantation operator Felda Global Ventures Holdings. Judging from moves in the euro, which still looks heavy ahead of the Greece election, the dollar could test its 2012 highs against emerging Asian currencies by the end of the week, said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. Traders were spooked the by news the previous day that European officials have discussed measures including introducing euro zone capital controls as a worst-case scenario should Greece decide to leave the euro, the trader added. The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2507, but remained below the previous day's intraday high of $1.2672. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Philippines' markets are closed on Tuesday for a national holiday. Change on the day at 0408 GMT Japan yen 79.54 79.41 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2818 1.2867 +0.38 Taiwan dlr 29.944 29.920 -0.08 Korean won 1168.30 1165.90 -0.21 Baht 31.63 31.59 -0.13 Peso 42.92 42.92 +0.00 Rupiah 9440.00 9395.00 -0.48 Rupee 55.81 55.74 -0.13 Ringgit 3.1770 3.1690 -0.25 Yuan 6.3707 6.3694 -0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.54 76.92 -3.30 Sing dlr 1.2818 1.2969 +1.18 Taiwan dlr 29.944 30.290 +1.16 Korean won 1168.30 1151.80 -1.41 Baht 31.63 31.55 -0.25 Peso 42.92 43.84 +2.14 Rupiah 9440.00 9060.00 -4.03 Rupee 55.81 53.08 -4.89 Ringgit 3.1770 3.1685 -0.27 Yuan 6.3707 6.2940 -1.20 For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)