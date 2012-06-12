* Dollar/Asia may test 2012 highs in near term-trader * Focus on moves in euro and euro zone developments (Updates levels, adds comments) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, June 12 Most Asian currencies slipped on Tuesday as worries about the euro zone's debt crisis returned to the fore after Spanish bond yields surged ahead of weekend elections in Greece. The 10-year Spanish government bond yield climbed more than 25 basis points on Monday as a bailout of up to 100 billion euros for the country's struggling banks failed to quell concerns about Spain's fiscal woes. Market players said emerging Asian currencies may weaken further against the dollar in the near term. They are worried that Greece's election on June 17 could heighten the risk of the country exiting the euro zone and lead to more turmoil in global financial markets, including renewed turmoil in Spain. "Our near-term outlook for Asian currencies is definitely a stronger dollar. Dollar/Asia will definitely have upside risk, at least in the next two weeks," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "There's a lot of contagion fear, which might support dollar demand," he added. The dollar rose 0.4 percent versus the Malaysian ringgit to 3.1820, pulling away from the previous day's intraday low of 3.1530. Judging from moves in the euro, which still looks heavy ahead of the Greece election, the dollar could test its 2012 highs against emerging Asian currencies by the end of the week, said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. Traders were spooked the by news the previous day that European officials have discussed measures including introducing euro zone capital controls as a worst-case scenario should Greece decide to leave the euro, the trader added. The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.2515, but remained well below the previous day's intraday high of $1.2672. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT Market players said flows related to an initial public offering by Malaysian palm oil firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings helped to limit the dollar's rise against the ringgit. SOUTH KOREAN WON Dollar-selling by offshore players provided support for the won, along with a bit of stabilisation in the euro. Such factors triggered some dollar long liquidation at one point, dealers said. INDONESIAN RUPIAH Indonesia's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 5.75 percent as widely expected on Tuesday, as policymakers weighed growing risks to economic growth against prospects for inflationary pressures in coming months. The rupiah showed little reaction to the rate decision. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Philippines' markets are closed on Tuesday for a national holiday. Change on the day at 0638 GMT Japan yen 79.54 79.41 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2837 1.2867 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 29.958 29.920 -0.13 Korean won 1170.27 1165.90 -0.37 Baht 31.65 31.59 -0.19 Peso 42.92 42.92 +0.00 Rupiah 9440.00 9395.00 -0.48 Rupee 56.03 55.74 -0.51 Ringgit 3.1820 3.1690 -0.41 Yuan 6.3726 6.3694 -0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.54 76.92 -3.30 Sing dlr 1.2837 1.2969 +1.03 Taiwan dlr 29.958 30.290 +1.11 Korean won 1170.27 1151.80 -1.58 Baht 31.65 31.55 -0.32 Peso 42.92 43.84 +2.14 Rupiah 9440.00 9060.00 -4.03 Rupee 56.03 53.08 -5.26 Ringgit 3.1820 3.1685 -0.42 Yuan 6.3726 6.2940 -1.23 ------------------------------------------------ For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan and Se Young Lee in Seoul; Editing by Ed Lane)