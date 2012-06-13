SINGAPORE, June 13 Most Asian currencies rose on Wednesday but near-term gains were seen limited on worries about Spain's surging borrowing costs and fears that weekend elections in Greece could lead to more market turmoil. Spanish 10-year bond yields hit their highest in the history of the euro zone this week, fuelling worries over whether Madrid will be able to keep tapping bond markets after a banking bailout. Market players are also concerned about a renewed rise in Italian 10-year bond yields ahead of an Italian debt auction on Thursday. Austria's finance minister said Italy may need a financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs, drawing a sharp denial on Tuesday from the Italian prime minister. "With Spain and Italy concerns lingering and the Greece election around the corner, dollar/Asia will be very well supported," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore. The dollar dipped 0.1 percent against the Malaysian ringgit to 3.1810, but remained above an intraday low of 3.1680 based on indicative prices. "We think dollar/Asia will remain largely flattish into the end of the week ahead of the Greek elections," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore, adding that offshore investors seem cautious about putting money into Asian assets at this juncture. "Portfolio flows remain hesitant," he said. The outcome of Sunday's election could decide Greece's future in the euro zone. Market players are worried that the election could bring to power parties opposed to an existing bailout plan for Greece, and heighten the risk of a disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone. Thailand's central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy decision later on Wednesday to help the economy recover from last year's devastating floods. Ahead of the interest rate decision, the dollar was down 0.3 percent versus the baht at 31.57. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Peso's daily change is against June 11 close. Philippines' markets were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday. Change on the day at 0342 GMT Japan yen 79.60 79.54 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2821 1.2822 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.964 29.991 +0.09 Korean won 1166.50 1170.50 +0.34 Baht 31.57 31.67 +0.32 Peso 42.77 42.92 +0.35 Rupiah 9450.00 9395.00 -0.58 Rupee 55.83 55.80 -0.05 Ringgit 3.1810 3.1850 +0.13 Yuan 6.3691 6.3703 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.60 76.92 -3.37 Sing dlr 1.2821 1.2969 +1.15 Taiwan dlr 29.964 30.290 +1.09 Korean won 1166.50 1151.80 -1.26 Baht 31.57 31.55 -0.06 Peso 42.77 43.84 +2.50 Rupiah 9450.00 9060.00 -4.13 Rupee 55.83 53.08 -4.93 Ringgit 3.1810 3.1685 -0.39 Yuan 6.3691 6.2940 -1.18 ------------------------------------------------ Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] (Editing by Richard Pullin)