SINGAPORE, June 14 The Philippine peso hit a one-month high against the dollar on Thursday, extending its recent gains on upbeat economic data, while most other Asian currencies held firm as the euro managed to hold its ground. The peso rose to 42.430 to the dollar, its highest level since May 11. The peso also climbed against its regional peers, hitting a three-year high against the Thai baht and a seven-month peak versus the Singapore dollar according to Reuters data. "The Philippine peso is responding well to positive domestic data, in particular the exports numbers which have come in better than expected on rising demand for apparel and minerals even as electronics has fallen off," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. Philippine exports recovered in April from a year earlier from a slight drop in March, although the main electronics shipments fell for the first time in four months. Speculation about the potential for offshore investor demand for the peso related to a possible share sale by San Miguel Corp , has also helped to boost the currency this week, market players said. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source, that San Miguel, the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, plans to sell 80 billion pesos ($1.9 billion) worth of preferred shares in August in what would be the country's biggest corporate share issue. "Better data and foreign investors looking to buy some of those shares have driven the Philippine peso outperformance in my view," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. The peso had already been attracting inflows recently after Moody's Investors Service revised its ratings outlook for the Philippines to positive in late May and data showed that the Philippine economy grew at its strongest quarterly pace in two years in January-March. Philippines' central bank is widely expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at its rate decision due later on Thursday. Aside from the peso, most other emerging Asian currencies held firm, supported by the euro's resilience, with the single currency bolstered by short-covering. Due to the heightened focus on the euro zone's debt crisis and the implications for investors' appetite for risky assets, Asian currencies have had a tendency to take their cues from moves in the single currency. The near-term focus is on Greece's elections on Sunday, which could heighten the risk of a disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone and deepen the euro zone's debt crisis. "Today, tomorrow will be tactical trading days, consolidation mode. Not going anywhere, I reckon," said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0337 GMT Change on the day at 0337 GMT Japan yen 79.41 79.42 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2813 1.2830 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.948 29.980 +0.11 Korean won 1166.30 1168.40 +0.18 Baht 31.56 31.57 +0.03 Peso 42.57 42.61 +0.09 Rupiah 9450.00 9410.00 -0.42 Rupee 55.73 55.68 -0.08 Ringgit 3.1815 3.1795 -0.06 Yuan 6.3673 6.3691 +0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.41 76.92 -3.14 Sing dlr 1.2813 1.2969 +1.22 Taiwan dlr 29.948 30.290 +1.14 Korean won 1166.30 1151.80 -1.24 Baht 31.56 31.55 -0.03 Peso 42.57 43.84 +2.98 Rupiah 9450.00 9060.00 -4.13 Rupee 55.73 53.08 -4.75 Ringgit 3.1815 3.1685 -0.41 Yuan 6.3673 6.2940 -1.15 ------------------------------------------------ Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)