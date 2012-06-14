SINGAPORE, June 14 The Philippine peso hit a
one-month high against the dollar on Thursday, extending its
recent gains on upbeat economic data, while most other Asian
currencies held firm as the euro managed to hold its ground.
The peso rose to 42.430 to the dollar, its highest
level since May 11.
The peso also climbed against its regional peers, hitting a
three-year high against the Thai baht and a
seven-month peak versus the Singapore dollar
according to Reuters data.
"The Philippine peso is responding well to positive domestic
data, in particular the exports numbers which have come in
better than expected on rising demand for apparel and minerals
even as electronics has fallen off," said Saktiandi Supaat, head
of FX research at Maybank in Singapore.
Philippine exports recovered in April from a year earlier
from a slight drop in March, although the main electronics
shipments fell for the first time in four months.
Speculation about the potential for offshore investor demand
for the peso related to a possible share sale by San Miguel Corp
, has also helped to boost the currency this week,
market players said.
The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Wednesday, citing
an unnamed source, that San Miguel, the Philippines' most
diversified conglomerate, plans to sell 80 billion pesos ($1.9
billion) worth of preferred shares in August in what would be
the country's biggest corporate share issue.
"Better data and foreign investors looking to buy some of
those shares have driven the Philippine peso outperformance in
my view," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at
Westpac in Singapore.
The peso had already been attracting inflows recently after
Moody's Investors Service revised its ratings outlook for the
Philippines to positive in late May and data showed that the
Philippine economy grew at its strongest quarterly pace in two
years in January-March.
Philippines' central bank is widely expected to hold its
benchmark interest rate steady at its rate decision due later on
Thursday.
Aside from the peso, most other emerging Asian currencies
held firm, supported by the euro's resilience, with the single
currency bolstered by short-covering.
Due to the heightened focus on the euro zone's debt crisis
and the implications for investors' appetite for risky assets,
Asian currencies have had a tendency to take their cues from
moves in the single currency.
The near-term focus is on Greece's elections on Sunday,
which could heighten the risk of a disorderly Greek exit from
the euro zone and deepen the euro zone's debt crisis.
"Today, tomorrow will be tactical trading days,
consolidation mode. Not going anywhere, I reckon," said a trader
for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.
