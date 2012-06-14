* Possible San Miguel share sale also supports PHP
* Peso hits 3-year high vs baht, 7-month high vs Sing dlr
* Several other Asian currencies rise but gains limited
(Adds comments, updates levels)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 14 The Philippine peso hit a
one-month high against the dollar on Thursday, buoyed by data
showing Philippine exports rebounded in April and hopes that a
possible San Miguel share offer would lure overseas investors.
Several other emerging Asian currencies also edged higher,
but their gains were subdued ahead of Greece's elections on
Sunday that could heighten the risk of a disorderly Greek exit
from the euro zone and cause turbulence in financial markets.
The peso rose to 42.430 to the dollar, its highest
level since May 11.
The peso also climbed against its regional peers, hitting a
three-year high against the Thai baht and a
seven-month peak versus the Singapore dollar
according to Reuters data.
"The Philippine peso is responding well to positive domestic
data, in particular the exports numbers which have come in
better than expected on rising demand for apparel and minerals,
even as electronics has fallen off," said Saktiandi Supaat, head
of FX research at Maybank in Singapore.
Philippine exports recovered in April from a year earlier
after a slight drop in March, although the main electronics
shipments fell for the first time in four months.
Speculation about the potential for offshore investor demand
for the peso related to a possible share sale by San Miguel Corp
, also helped to boost the currency, market players
said.
The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Wednesday that
diversified conglomerate San Miguel plans to sell 80 billion
pesos ($1.9 billion) worth of preferred shares in August in what
would be the country's biggest corporate share issue.
"Better data and foreign investors looking to buy some of
those shares have driven the Philippine peso outperformance in
my view," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at
Westpac in Singapore.
The peso had already been attracting inflows after Moody's
Investors Service revised its ratings outlook for the
Philippines to positive in late May and data showed that the
economy grew at its strongest quarterly pace in two years in
January-March.
Philippines' central bank is widely expected to hold its
benchmark interest rate steady at its rate decision due later on
Thursday.
Emerging Asian currencies in general face a test from
Greece's elections on Sunday, which could heighten the risk of a
disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone and deepen the euro
zone's debt crisis.
"Today, tomorrow will be tactical trading days,
consolidation mode. Not going anywhere, I reckon," said a trader
for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
The dollar was well-bid versus the rupiah. Indonesia's
central bank sold the dollar at 9450 but good dollar bidding
interest buoyed the dollar to 9485, market players said.
The central bank was said to be capping the dollar at 9485.
Indonesia's central bank had sold $700 million of its first
dollar-denominated term deposits on Wednesday, in an effort to
relieve a local scarcity of the dollar.
The central bank could potentially use the dollars gained
from the auction to cap rallies in the greenback.
Earlier this week, the central bank said it will continue to
take measures to maintain adequate market liquidity in an effort
to support a weakening rupiah.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0626 GMT
Japan yen 79.41 79.42 +0.01
Sing dlr 1.2819 1.2830 +0.09
Taiwan dlr 29.946 29.980 +0.11
Korean won 1166.70 1168.40 +0.15
Baht 31.51 31.57 +0.19
Peso 42.58 42.61 +0.07
Rupiah 9450.00 9410.00 -0.42
Rupee 55.73 55.68 -0.09
Ringgit 3.1825 3.1795 -0.09
Yuan 6.3683 6.3691 +0.01
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.41 76.92 -3.14
Sing dlr 1.2819 1.2969 +1.17
Taiwan dlr 29.946 30.290 +1.15
Korean won 1166.70 1151.80 -1.28
Baht 31.51 31.55 +0.13
Peso 42.58 43.84 +2.96
Rupiah 9450.00 9060.00 -4.13
Rupee 55.73 53.08 -4.76
Ringgit 3.1825 3.1685 -0.44
Yuan 6.3683 6.2940 -1.17
