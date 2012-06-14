* Possible San Miguel share sale also supports PHP * Peso hits 3-year high vs baht, 7-month high vs Sing dlr * Several other Asian currencies rise but gains limited (Adds comments, updates levels) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, June 14 The Philippine peso hit a one-month high against the dollar on Thursday, buoyed by data showing Philippine exports rebounded in April and hopes that a possible San Miguel share offer would lure overseas investors. Several other emerging Asian currencies also edged higher, but their gains were subdued ahead of Greece's elections on Sunday that could heighten the risk of a disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone and cause turbulence in financial markets. The peso rose to 42.430 to the dollar, its highest level since May 11. The peso also climbed against its regional peers, hitting a three-year high against the Thai baht and a seven-month peak versus the Singapore dollar according to Reuters data. "The Philippine peso is responding well to positive domestic data, in particular the exports numbers which have come in better than expected on rising demand for apparel and minerals, even as electronics has fallen off," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. Philippine exports recovered in April from a year earlier after a slight drop in March, although the main electronics shipments fell for the first time in four months. Speculation about the potential for offshore investor demand for the peso related to a possible share sale by San Miguel Corp , also helped to boost the currency, market players said. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Wednesday that diversified conglomerate San Miguel plans to sell 80 billion pesos ($1.9 billion) worth of preferred shares in August in what would be the country's biggest corporate share issue. "Better data and foreign investors looking to buy some of those shares have driven the Philippine peso outperformance in my view," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. The peso had already been attracting inflows after Moody's Investors Service revised its ratings outlook for the Philippines to positive in late May and data showed that the economy grew at its strongest quarterly pace in two years in January-March. Philippines' central bank is widely expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at its rate decision due later on Thursday. Emerging Asian currencies in general face a test from Greece's elections on Sunday, which could heighten the risk of a disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone and deepen the euro zone's debt crisis. "Today, tomorrow will be tactical trading days, consolidation mode. Not going anywhere, I reckon," said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The dollar was well-bid versus the rupiah. Indonesia's central bank sold the dollar at 9450 but good dollar bidding interest buoyed the dollar to 9485, market players said. The central bank was said to be capping the dollar at 9485. Indonesia's central bank had sold $700 million of its first dollar-denominated term deposits on Wednesday, in an effort to relieve a local scarcity of the dollar. The central bank could potentially use the dollars gained from the auction to cap rallies in the greenback. Earlier this week, the central bank said it will continue to take measures to maintain adequate market liquidity in an effort to support a weakening rupiah. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0626 GMT Japan yen 79.41 79.42 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2819 1.2830 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.946 29.980 +0.11 Korean won 1166.70 1168.40 +0.15 Baht 31.51 31.57 +0.19 Peso 42.58 42.61 +0.07 Rupiah 9450.00 9410.00 -0.42 Rupee 55.73 55.68 -0.09 Ringgit 3.1825 3.1795 -0.09 Yuan 6.3683 6.3691 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.41 76.92 -3.14 Sing dlr 1.2819 1.2969 +1.17 Taiwan dlr 29.946 30.290 +1.15 Korean won 1166.70 1151.80 -1.28 Baht 31.51 31.55 +0.13 Peso 42.58 43.84 +2.96 Rupiah 9450.00 9060.00 -4.13 Rupee 55.73 53.08 -4.76 Ringgit 3.1825 3.1685 -0.44 Yuan 6.3683 6.2940 -1.17 ------------------------------------------------ Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)