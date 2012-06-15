SINGAPORE, June 15 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday, supported by hopes that central banks may take coordinated steps to stabilise markets if the Greek elections on Sunday cause market turmoil. G20 officials told Reuters that central banks from major economies stand ready to provide liquidity and prevent a credit squeeze if the outcome of Greek elections causes tumultuous trading. "Most people are focused on the Greek election and the liquidity message is obviously targeted at that. However, I wouldn't get too excited about it," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "Only a madman would probably go into the weekend long risk positions," Tihanyi said, adding that Asian currencies may trim their gains later in the day. Some weak U.S. data the previous day could also be spurring renewed market speculation about the possibility of monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, giving Asian currencies additional support, Tihanyi added. Data released on Thursday showed that U.S. consumer prices fell in May by the most in over three years, while the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week. Leading the rise in emerging Asian currencies were the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso. The ringgit rose 0.6 percent to 3.1670 to the dollar, while the peso climbed 0.6 percent to 43.34. Position unwinding ahead of the Greek elections was likely another factor behind the firmness in Asian currencies, market players said. "Too many position adjustments at the moment blurring views," said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Singapore. "But I am still bullish dollar/Asians," he added. A win in Sunday's elections by Greece's leftist SYRIZA party, which is opposed to the conditions attached to an international bailout agreement for Greece, could heighten fears about the risk of a disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone and worsen the region's sovereign debt crisis. The last opinion polls published before a pre-election blackout showed SYRIZA running slightly behind New Democracy, which broadly supports the bailout deal. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0427 GMT Japan yen 79.02 79.36 +0.43 Sing dlr 1.2760 1.2778 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.891 29.954 +0.21 Korean won 1163.00 1166.30 +0.28 Baht 31.50 31.57 +0.22 Peso 42.34 42.57 +0.56 Rupiah 9465.00 9410.00 -0.58 Rupee 55.71 55.80 +0.16 Ringgit 3.1670 3.1860 +0.60 Yuan 6.3640 6.3703 +0.10 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.02 76.92 -2.66 Sing dlr 1.2760 1.2969 +1.64 Taiwan dlr 29.891 30.290 +1.33 Korean won 1163.00 1151.80 -0.96 Baht 31.50 31.55 +0.16 Peso 42.34 43.84 +3.55 Rupiah 9465.00 9060.00 -4.28 Rupee 55.71 53.08 -4.72 Ringgit 3.1670 3.1685 +0.05 Yuan 6.3640 6.2940 -1.10 ------------------------------------------------ Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)