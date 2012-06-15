* Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso lead gains * Asia FX may find support if Greece take pragmatic stance * Peso on track for best week vs dlr since Nov 2009 (Updates levels, adds comments) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, June 15 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday, supported by hopes that central banks may take coordinated steps to stabilise markets if the Greek elections on Sunday cause market turmoil. G20 officials told Reuters that central banks from major economies stand ready to provide liquidity and prevent a credit squeeze if the outcome of Greek elections causes tumultuous trading. "Most people are focused on the Greek election and the liquidity message is obviously targeted at that. However, I wouldn't get too excited about it," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "Only a madman would probably go into the weekend long risk positions," Tihanyi said. Some weak U.S. data the previous day could also be spurring renewed market speculation about the possibility of monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, giving Asian currencies additional support, Tihanyi added. Data released on Thursday showed that U.S. consumer prices fell in May by the most in over three years, while the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week. The Fed is due to hold a two-day policy meeting starting next Tuesday. Gains in Asian currencies were led by the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso, with both currencies rising roughly 0.6 percent versus the dollar. Market players have been worried that a win in Sunday's elections by Greece's leftist SYRIZA party, which is opposed to the conditions attached to an international bailout agreement, could heighten the risk of a disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone. Even if the SYRIZA party wins, however, emerging Asian currencies may prove resilient once the dust settles, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore. "Regardless of which side takes power, I don't think they can say something like, they will leave the euro zone starting tomorrow," Okagawa said, adding that political parties in Greece may take a more pragmatic approach given the impact such a decision could have on Greece. "We may start to get news of such a conciliatory stance and the dollar might gradually become heavy (against Asian currencies)," he said. The head of the SYRIZA party promised on Thursday to rip up the conditions attached to the international bailout agreement but keep Greece in the euro zone after an election on Sunday. The last opinion polls published before a pre-election blackout showed SYRIZA running slightly behind New Democracy, which broadly supports the bailout deal. PHILIPPINE PESO The dollar extended its recent losses against the peso, hitting a one-month low of 42.31 at one point. According to Reuters data, the dollar has fallen roughly 2.1 percent versus the peso this week, putting the dollar on track for its biggest weekly percentage drop against the peso since November 2009. The peso has rallied this week on data showing Philippine exports rebounded in April and on hopes that a forthcoming share offer by diversified Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp would lure overseas investors. San Miguel Corp plans to sell up to 80 billion pesos ($1.9 billion) worth of preferred shares around September, its president said on Thursday, in what would be the country's biggest corporate share issue. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0607 GMT Japan yen 78.86 79.36 +0.63 Sing dlr 1.2758 1.2778 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.890 29.954 +0.21 Korean won 1165.20 1166.30 +0.09 Baht 31.50 31.57 +0.22 Peso 42.34 42.57 +0.56 Rupiah 9460.00 9410.00 -0.53 Rupee 55.72 55.80 +0.14 Ringgit 3.1675 3.1860 +0.58 Yuan 6.3655 6.3703 +0.08 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.86 76.92 -2.46 Sing dlr 1.2758 1.2969 +1.65 Taiwan dlr 29.890 30.290 +1.34 Korean won 1165.20 1151.80 -1.15 Baht 31.50 31.55 +0.16 Peso 42.34 43.84 +3.55 Rupiah 9460.00 9060.00 -4.23 Rupee 55.72 53.08 -4.74 Ringgit 3.1675 3.1685 +0.03 Yuan 6.3655 6.2940 -1.12 ------------------------------------------------ Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] (Editing by Richard Pullin)