SEOUL, June 18 The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday, as investors added riskier assets after pro-bailout parties won Greece's elections - easing worries about the euro zone. The won hit a one-month high on demand from offshore funds and as foreign investors bought South Korean stocks, while the ringgit also touched a three-week high. Parties supporting a bailout to save Greece from bankruptcy will start forging a government on Monday after a slim victory in Sunday's elections over the leftist Syriza party The result, seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro together, lifted riskier assets with the euro jumping to one-month high and Asian stocks up nearly 2 percent. But investors were reluctant to chase emerging Asian currencies further as such positive election results have been factored in to some degree, dealers said. They are keeping an eye on major events such as the Group of 20 summit on Monday and Tuesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve is to hold a policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday that could potentially increase monetary support for the economy. "In the near term Asian currencies can probably push higher from here but sentiment remains skittish. The Greek election has probably removed a tail risk around Greece's exit from the euro in the near term but it hasn't solved any long-term problems," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. "So for the next 12 hours bias in Asian currencies should be higher but the market will be looking for the good news to continue to keep the positive momentum going," Cavenagh said. Reflecting that caution, market participants took profits from emerging Asian currencies. The won earlier strengthened to as firm as 1,156.7 against the dollar, the strongest since May 15, but gave up some of gains. Local interbank players added long dollar positions and state-run importers bought dollars on dips for payments, dealers said. "I see few reasons to dump dollar/won yet. We may see risk-off again if the Fed disappoints markets," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul, adding only minor offshore funds bought the won earlier. The ringgit hit 3.1350 versus the greenback, the strongest level since May 28, but cut some of gains as market players were wary of dollar demand from local pension funds, dealers said. "The market is cautious. Later when Europe opens, we should get lots of comments and statements. Then we will have new directions for the week," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. "But overall, I think we need to buy dollars and sell risk currencies because nothing has been changed in Greece," the dealer added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0250 GMT Japan yen 79.11 78.78 -0.42 Sing dlr 1.2680 1.2699 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.855 29.931 +0.25 Korean won 1158.30 1165.60 +0.63 Baht 31.43 31.50 +0.22 Peso 42.14 42.26 +0.30 Rupiah 9425.00 9380.00 -0.48 Rupee 55.39 55.39 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1465 3.1680 +0.68 Yuan 6.3527 6.3651 +0.20 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.11 76.92 -2.77 Sing dlr 1.2680 1.2969 +2.28 Taiwan dlr 29.855 30.290 +1.46 Korean won 1158.30 1151.80 -0.56 Baht 31.43 31.55 +0.38 Peso 42.14 43.84 +4.05 Rupiah 9425.00 9060.00 -3.87 Rupee 55.39 53.08 -4.17 Ringgit 3.1465 3.1685 +0.70 Yuan 6.3527 6.2940 -0.92 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer ) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]