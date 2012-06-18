SEOUL, June 18 The South Korean won and the
Malaysian ringgit led gains among emerging Asian currencies on
Monday, as investors added riskier assets after pro-bailout
parties won Greece's elections - easing worries about the euro
zone.
The won hit a one-month high on demand from
offshore funds and as foreign investors bought South Korean
stocks, while the ringgit also touched a three-week
high.
Parties supporting a bailout to save Greece from bankruptcy
will start forging a government on Monday after a slim victory
in Sunday's elections over the leftist Syriza party
The result, seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to
hold the euro together, lifted riskier assets with the euro
jumping to one-month high and Asian stocks up nearly 2 percent.
But investors were reluctant to chase emerging Asian
currencies further as such positive election results have been
factored in to some degree, dealers said.
They are keeping an eye on major events such as the Group of
20 summit on Monday and Tuesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve is to
hold a policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday that could
potentially increase monetary support for the economy.
"In the near term Asian currencies can probably push higher
from here but sentiment remains skittish. The Greek election has
probably removed a tail risk around Greece's exit from the euro
in the near term but it hasn't solved any long-term problems,"
said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in
Singapore.
"So for the next 12 hours bias in Asian currencies should be
higher but the market will be looking for the good news to
continue to keep the positive momentum going," Cavenagh said.
Reflecting that caution, market participants took profits
from emerging Asian currencies.
The won earlier strengthened to as firm as 1,156.7 against
the dollar, the strongest since May 15, but gave up some of
gains.
Local interbank players added long dollar positions and
state-run importers bought dollars on dips for payments, dealers
said.
"I see few reasons to dump dollar/won yet. We may see
risk-off again if the Fed disappoints markets," said a foreign
bank dealer in Seoul, adding only minor offshore funds bought
the won earlier.
The ringgit hit 3.1350 versus the greenback, the strongest
level since May 28, but cut some of gains as market players were
wary of dollar demand from local pension funds, dealers said.
"The market is cautious. Later when Europe opens, we should
get lots of comments and statements. Then we will have new
directions for the week," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in
Kuala Lumpur.
"But overall, I think we need to buy dollars and sell risk
currencies because nothing has been changed in Greece," the
dealer added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0250 GMT
Japan yen 79.11 78.78 -0.42
Sing dlr 1.2680 1.2699 +0.15
Taiwan dlr 29.855 29.931 +0.25
Korean won 1158.30 1165.60 +0.63
Baht 31.43 31.50 +0.22
Peso 42.14 42.26 +0.30
Rupiah 9425.00 9380.00 -0.48
Rupee 55.39 55.39 +0.00
Ringgit 3.1465 3.1680 +0.68
Yuan 6.3527 6.3651 +0.20
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.11 76.92 -2.77
Sing dlr 1.2680 1.2969 +2.28
Taiwan dlr 29.855 30.290 +1.46
Korean won 1158.30 1151.80 -0.56
Baht 31.43 31.55 +0.38
Peso 42.14 43.84 +4.05
Rupiah 9425.00 9060.00 -3.87
Rupee 55.39 53.08 -4.17
Ringgit 3.1465 3.1685 +0.70
Yuan 6.3527 6.2940 -0.92
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer )
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]