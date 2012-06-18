* Won hits 1-mth high on offshore funds, exporters
* Ringgit up, but wary of local pension funds' dlr demand
* Philippine peso cuts some gains on profit-taking
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, June 18 Emerging Asian currencies rose on
Monday led by the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit as
the victory of pro-bailout parties in the Greek elections eased
concerns over its possible exit from the euro zone and pushed up
risk assets.
The won hit a one-month high on demand from offshore funds
as foreign investors bought South Korean stocks, while the
ringgit also touched a three-week high.
Parties supporting a bailout to save Greece from bankruptcy
will start forging a government on Monday after a slim victory
in Sunday's elections over the leftist Syriza party
The result, seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to
hold the euro together, lifted riskier assets with the euro
jumping to one-month high and Asian stocks up nearly 2 percent.
But investors were reluctant to chase emerging Asian
currencies further as such positive election results have been
factored in to some degree, dealers said.
They are keeping an eye on major events such as the Group of
20 summit on Monday and Tuesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve is to
hold a policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday that could
potentially increase monetary support for the economy.
"In the near, term Asian currencies can probably push higher
from here but sentiment remains skittish. The Greek election has
probably removed a tail risk around Greece's exit from the euro
in the near term but it hasn't solved any long-term problems,"
said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in
Singapore.
"So for the next 12 hours bias in Asian currencies should be
higher but the market will be looking for the good news to
continue to keep the positive momentum going," Cavenagh said.
Reflecting that caution, market participants took profits
from emerging Asian currencies.
Investors stayed worried about many unsolved elements of
Europe's debt crisis and sluggish global growth.
Spain has been pushed into seeking 100 billion euros from
Europe to rescue its banks and Italy's poor growth prospects and
high debt have put it in the bond markets' sights.
"There may be some room for risk aversion after the rally,"
said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in
Singapore.
"Greece election results are a red herring. Spain and Italy
factor is a key. It is going to be a long, drawn-out affair."
WON
Dollar/won earlier fell to as low as 1,156.7, the
lowest since May 15 as some offshore players sold the pair and
on exporters' supplies.
But it recovered some of initial slide as local interbank
players added long dollar positions and state-run importers
bought dollars on dips for payments, dealers said.
"I see few reasons to dump dollar/won yet. We may see
risk-off again if the Fed disappoints markets," said a foreign
bank dealer in Seoul, adding only minor offshore funds bought
the won earlier.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit slid to 3.1350 versus the greenback,
the lowest level since May 28, but recovered some of fall as
market players were wary of dollar demand from local pension
funds, dealers said.
That caused interbank players to cover short positions.
"The market is cautious. Later when Europe opens, we should
get lots of comments and statements. Then we will have new
direction for the week," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in
Kuala Lumpur.
"But overall, I think we need to buy dollars and sell risk
currencies because nothing has been changed in Greece," the
dealer added.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/peso started at a session low of 42.100,
but restored some of initial fall as investors took profit from
the Philippine currency.
The peso has risen 4 percent against the dollar so far this
year, becoming the best performing emerging Asian currency, as
hedge funds recently bought pesos with the central bank's
intervention largely absent.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0645 GMT
Japan yen 79.22 78.78 -0.56
Sing dlr 1.2685 1.2699 +0.11
Taiwan dlr 29.851 29.931 +0.27
Korean won 1157.61 1165.60 +0.69
Baht 31.40 31.50 +0.32
Peso 42.16 42.26 +0.25
Rupiah 9425.00 9380.00 -0.48
Rupee 55.70 55.39 -0.55
Ringgit 3.1480 3.1680 +0.64
Yuan 6.3570 6.3651 +0.13
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.22 76.92 -2.91
Sing dlr 1.2685 1.2969 +2.24
Taiwan dlr 29.851 30.290 +1.47
Korean won 1157.61 1151.80 -0.50
Baht 31.40 31.55 +0.48
Peso 42.16 43.84 +4.00
Rupiah 9425.00 9060.00 -3.87
Rupee 55.70 53.08 -4.70
Ringgit 3.1480 3.1685 +0.65
Yuan 6.3570 6.2940 -0.99
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)
