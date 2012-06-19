SEOUL, June 19 The Philippine peso and the South Korean won eased on Tuesday as jumping Spanish and Italian bond yields rekindled market worries over the euro zone debt crisis, while the Indonesian rupiah came under added pressure from weak domestic liquidity. Some of emerging Asian currencies such as the Singapore dollar and the Thai baht rose on the euro's rebound, but regional units are seen staying under pressure from continuing concern about Europe. On Monday, Spain's bond yields hit a euro-era high of 7.3 percent, undermining the country's ability to finance itself, less than two weeks after the euro zone decided to lend Madrid 100 billion euro to help its ailing banks. Italy's 10-year bond yields also rose above 6 percent. That came less than a day after investors cheered a marginal victory of pro-bailout parties in Sunday's Greek elections, which supported most emerging Asian currencies on Monday. "Investors remain cautious, and the tone is to sell on rallies. Europe keeps disappointing, and any piece of good news is only having a short-lived impact," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, adding emerging Asian currencies are expected to stay weaker. The Indian rupee is seen more vulnerable after the central bank kept interest rates steady on Monday, confounding market expectations for stimulus, Cheung said. The rupiah's indicative prices fell as local dollar demand stayed high with low liquidity. The Philippine peso slid 0.2 percent 42.34 to dollar as investors covered dollar-short positions. A European bank dealer in Manila said the peso has room to weaken more, probably to 42.50 as market players still held dollar-short positions to cover. But the baht gained on demand from offshore funds and gold investors' dollar sales, dealers said. Local banks bought dollars, probably on behalf of importers, limiting the Thai currency's gains, they added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0220 GMT Japan yen 78.96 79.15 +0.24 Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2700 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 29.873 29.886 +0.04 Korean won 1157.50 1157.10 -0.03 Baht 31.41 31.46 +0.16 Peso 42.34 42.26 -0.19 Rupiah 9425.00 9380.00 -0.48 Rupee 55.91 55.91 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1550 3.1575 +0.08 Yuan 6.3568 6.3570 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.96 76.92 -2.59 Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2969 +2.29 Taiwan dlr 29.873 30.290 +1.40 Korean won 1157.50 1151.80 -0.49 Baht 31.41 31.55 +0.45 Peso 42.34 43.84 +3.54 Rupiah 9425.00 9060.00 -3.87 Rupee 55.91 53.08 -5.05 Ringgit 3.1550 3.1685 +0.43 Yuan 6.3568 6.2940 -0.99 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer ) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]