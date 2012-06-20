SEOUL, June 20 Emerging Asian currencies were mixed on Wednesday with the South Korean won and the Philippine peso rising as investors pondered whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will provide further monetary stimulus to boost recovery in the world's largest economy. Regional currencies may have already priced in an extension to the Fed's bond-buying programme, the so-called Operation Twist, dealers and analysts said. The U.S. central bank concludes a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday. Investors hesitated to increase positions in emerging Asian currencies in the face of a faltering global economy and the euro zone's continuing debt crisis. Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong, said the Fed's bias would be to take action simply out of caution and to manage risk. Extending Operation Twist would "support Asian currencies, but some move from the Fed is priced in. No-move will cause selling in Asian FX." The Philippine peso, the best-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, led gains among regional units. But investors kept positions in the peso light ahead of the result of the Fed meeting, dealers said. "I am betting the Fed will do something more than just Operation Twist. But right now the market is also pricing in the bare minimum which is Operation Twist. If that's the case, market might be setting itself up for a disappointment," said a European bank dealer in Manila. The Taiwan dollar rose slightly on some demand from foreign financial investors but market players hesitated to make big bets before the Fed meting. Trading of the island's unit was also subdued because a typhoon forced some cities to have a day off. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0240 GMT Japan yen 78.83 78.94 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.2673 1.2662 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.847 29.886 +0.13 Korean won 1153.00 1156.30 +0.29 Baht 31.43 31.37 -0.19 Peso 42.15 42.29 +0.33 Rupiah 9430.00 9395.00 -0.37 Rupee 55.95 55.95 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1560 3.1575 +0.05 Yuan 6.3549 6.3545 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.83 76.92 -2.43 Sing dlr 1.2673 1.2969 +2.34 Taiwan dlr 29.847 30.290 +1.48 Korean won 1153.00 1151.80 -0.10 Baht 31.43 31.55 +0.38 Peso 42.15 43.84 +4.01 Rupiah 9430.00 9060.00 -3.92 Rupee 55.95 53.08 -5.13 Ringgit 3.1560 3.1685 +0.40 Yuan 6.3549 6.2940 -0.96 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Eric Meijer) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]