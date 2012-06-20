* Won ends firmer than 55-day MA on exporters
* Philippine peso rises on stop-loss dlr selling
* Rupiah down; c.bank intervention spotted
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, June 20 The South Korean won hit its
highest level in more than five weeks on Wednesday, leading
gains among emerging Asian currencies as investors pondered
whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will provide further stimulus
to boost the world's largest economy.
Regional currencies also found support from signs that Greek
parties may be close to forming a coalition government.
Still, emerging Asian currencies may have already priced in
an extension to the Fed's bond-buying programme, the so-called
Operation Twist, dealers and analysts said. The U.S. central
bank concludes a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday.
Investors hesitated to increase positions in emerging Asian
currencies in the face of a faltering global economy and the
euro zone's continuing debt crisis.
Asia's top companies are less upbeat on their business
outlook in the second quarter than in the first quarter, the
latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Survey
showed.
Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital
in Hong Kong, said the Fed's bias would be to take action simply
out of caution and to manage risk.
Extending Operation Twist would "support Asian currencies,
but some move from the Fed is priced in. A no-move will cause
selling in Asian FX."
The Fed is expected to extend a program aimed at pushing
down longer-term interest rates to support the still-fragile
economy.
Asian shares rose as investors hope the Fed and other major
central banks may launch fresh monetary stimulus to deal with
the sustained European debt crisis and a weaker growth.
WON
Dollar/won slid to as low as 1,150.1, the lowest
since May 14 and closed the local trade lower than a 55-day
moving average, as South Korean exporters' supplies prompted
stop-loss selling below 1,152.0. Offshore funds joined the
offers, dealers said.
The pair had been closing domestic market above the average
since early May.
Dollar/won is seen as having room to slide further, probably
to 1,148.3, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its gains
in May, as it is well below of the 50.0 percent retracement at
1,155.5.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/peso fell on stop-loss selling and as some
interbank players added short positions before the Fed, dealers
say.
"The market is pricing in QE3 too much and would be setting
itself up for a disappointment tomorrow," said a European bank
dealer in Manila said.
"I still prefer to sell dollar/peso on rallies, but not
here," said, adding he would offer the pair around 42.25-42.40.
Market players are keeping an eye on possible inflows for
San Miguel Corp's share issue, but the dealer said he
has not heard of any inflows yet.
The diversified Philippine conglomerate plans to sell up to
$1.9 billion worth of preferred shares around September, its
president said on June 14.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar fell slightly on some
supplies from foreign financial investors, but market players
hesitated to make big bets before the Fed meeting.
Trading of the island's unit was also subdued because a
typhoon forced businesses in some cities to close for the day.
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah's indicative price rose as local and
foreign banks bought the pair.
But the pair's dealt prices were higher than that with 9,485
was taken, according to dealers.
Indonesia's central bank was spotted selling it at lower
levels such as 9,425, dealers said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0730 GMT
Japan yen 78.85 78.94 +0.11
Sing dlr 1.2675 1.2662 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 29.841 29.886 +0.15
Korean won 1150.46 1156.30 +0.51
Baht 31.47 31.37 -0.32
Peso 42.11 42.29 +0.44
Rupiah 9480.00 9395.00 -0.90
Rupee 55.94 55.95 +0.02
Ringgit 3.1565 3.1575 +0.03
Yuan 6.3577 6.3545 -0.05
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.85 76.92 -2.45
Sing dlr 1.2675 1.2969 +2.32
Taiwan dlr 29.841 30.290 +1.50
Korean won 1150.46 1151.80 +0.12
Baht 31.47 31.55 +0.25
Peso 42.11 43.84 +4.12
Rupiah 9480.00 9060.00 -4.43
Rupee 55.94 53.08 -5.11
Ringgit 3.1565 3.1685 +0.38
Yuan 6.3577 6.2940 -1.00
(Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and Yena Park
in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)
