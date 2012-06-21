SEOUL, June 21 Most emerging Asian currencies
slid on Thursday as some investors who were expecting aggressive
easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve were disappointed by its
announcement, while weak data from China also added to the
gloom.
The Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah led declines in the
group, while the South Korean won bucked the trend on demand
from offshore funds and exporters.
China's factory sector contracted eight straight month in
June with export orders and prices turning in their weakest
showing since early 2009, a private-sector survey showed, also
putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies.
The Fed extended its so called 'Operation Twist' programme
of selling short-term securities and buying longer-dated ones as
expected, but did not signal another round of quantitative
easing that some investors were expecting.
"People are very disappointed and unwound short-dollar
positions into the Fed," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in
Kuala Lumpur.
Other risky assets such as Asian stocks and commodities also
fell because of the disappointment.
The Indonesian rupiah declined on dollar demand
from local and foreign banks.
The rupiah fell 0.3 percent to 9,440 per dollar, according
to indicating prices on Thomson Reuters, but dealers said trades
were taking place around 9,475-9.485.
The central bank was spotted selling dollars at 9,460, they
added.
A Jakarta-based dealer said the rupiah may weaken more, but
the central bank may keep supporting around 9,475-9,485.
The Thai baht also slid 0.4 percent in thin
trading, while the won rose to 1,148 per dollar on
buying by offshore model funds and South Korean exporters.
"The dollar/won market still looked heavy. Investors had
been worried too much about the euro zone," said a senior
foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
Local importers bought the U.S. currency around 1,160 and
1,170 but were in no hurry, given the recent drop in oil prices,
dealers said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0210 GMT
Japan yen 79.63 79.55 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.2701 1.2687 -0.11
Taiwan dlr 29.841 29.878 +0.12
Korean won 1148.50 1151.00 +0.22
Baht 31.60 31.49 -0.36
Peso 42.25 42.13 -0.28
Rupiah 9440.00 9410.00 -0.32
Rupee 56.15 56.15 +0.00
Ringgit 3.1655 3.1600 -0.17
Yuan 6.3634 6.3599 -0.06
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.63 76.92 -3.41
Sing dlr 1.2701 1.2969 +2.11
Taiwan dlr 29.841 30.290 +1.50
Korean won 1148.50 1151.80 +0.29
Baht 31.60 31.55 -0.16
Peso 42.25 43.84 +3.76
Rupiah 9440.00 9060.00 -4.03
Rupee 56.15 53.08 -5.47
Ringgit 3.1655 3.1685 +0.09
Yuan 6.3634 6.2940 -1.09
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
