SEOUL, June 21 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as some investors who were expecting aggressive easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve were disappointed by its announcement, while weak data from China also added to the gloom. The Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah led declines in the group, while the South Korean won bucked the trend on demand from offshore funds and exporters. China's factory sector contracted eight straight month in June with export orders and prices turning in their weakest showing since early 2009, a private-sector survey showed, also putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies. The Fed extended its so called 'Operation Twist' programme of selling short-term securities and buying longer-dated ones as expected, but did not signal another round of quantitative easing that some investors were expecting. "People are very disappointed and unwound short-dollar positions into the Fed," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. Other risky assets such as Asian stocks and commodities also fell because of the disappointment. The Indonesian rupiah declined on dollar demand from local and foreign banks. The rupiah fell 0.3 percent to 9,440 per dollar, according to indicating prices on Thomson Reuters, but dealers said trades were taking place around 9,475-9.485. The central bank was spotted selling dollars at 9,460, they added. A Jakarta-based dealer said the rupiah may weaken more, but the central bank may keep supporting around 9,475-9,485. The Thai baht also slid 0.4 percent in thin trading, while the won rose to 1,148 per dollar on buying by offshore model funds and South Korean exporters. "The dollar/won market still looked heavy. Investors had been worried too much about the euro zone," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Local importers bought the U.S. currency around 1,160 and 1,170 but were in no hurry, given the recent drop in oil prices, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0210 GMT Japan yen 79.63 79.55 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.2701 1.2687 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.841 29.878 +0.12 Korean won 1148.50 1151.00 +0.22 Baht 31.60 31.49 -0.36 Peso 42.25 42.13 -0.28 Rupiah 9440.00 9410.00 -0.32 Rupee 56.15 56.15 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1655 3.1600 -0.17 Yuan 6.3634 6.3599 -0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.63 76.92 -3.41 Sing dlr 1.2701 1.2969 +2.11 Taiwan dlr 29.841 30.290 +1.50 Korean won 1148.50 1151.80 +0.29 Baht 31.60 31.55 -0.16 Peso 42.25 43.84 +3.76 Rupiah 9440.00 9060.00 -4.03 Rupee 56.15 53.08 -5.47 Ringgit 3.1655 3.1685 +0.09 Yuan 6.3634 6.2940 -1.09 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]