SINGAPORE, June 25 Most Asian currencies fell on Monday, with market players reluctant to take on risk amid doubts that a European summit later this week will produce any concrete steps to stem the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. The drop was led by the Philippine peso, the Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah, with all three currencies falling roughly 0.4 percent versus the dollar. However, rhe Indian rupee went against the grain and surged roughly 1 percent to 56.57 after Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday the government will unveil measures on Monday to arrest the currency's slide. The rupee had hit a record low of 57.32 to the dollar on Friday, and has fallen roughly 6 percent so far this year. A focal point this week is whether a summit of European leaders on June 28-29 will produce measures that instil confidence in European policymakers' ability to stem the euro zone's debt crisis. "It looks like there's still a lot of argument going on, at least between Germany and the rest of the stakeholders in Europe," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "So there's a lot of uncertainty there," he said. "It is more logical or prudent to expect further bad news." German Chancellor Angela Merkel again resisted pressure on Friday for common euro zone bonds or a more flexible use of Europe's rescue funds but agreed with leaders of France, Italy and Spain on a 130 billion euros ($156 billion) package to revive growth. Trading in the dollar versus Asian currencies is likely to stay cautious and range-bound ahead of the European summit, said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. "People are cautious of taking positions for now on riskier assets," he said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Chinese yuan's percentage change is compared against the June 21 close. Chinese markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday. Change on the day at 0352 GMT Japan yen 80.32 80.47 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2802 1.2757 -0.35 Taiwan dlr 29.960 29.968 +0.03 Korean won 1159.60 1156.80 -0.24 Baht 31.86 31.76 -0.31 Peso 42.58 42.42 -0.36 Rupiah 9470.00 9430.00 -0.42 Rupee 56.57 57.12 +0.97 Ringgit 3.1890 3.1915 +0.08 Yuan 6.3726 6.3642 -0.13 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.32 76.92 -4.24 Sing dlr 1.2802 1.2969 +1.30 Taiwan dlr 29.960 30.290 +1.10 Korean won 1159.60 1151.80 -0.67 Baht 31.86 31.55 -0.97 Peso 42.58 43.84 +2.97 Rupiah 9470.00 9060.00 -4.33 Rupee 56.57 53.08 -6.17 Ringgit 3.1890 3.1685 -0.64 Yuan 6.3726 6.2940 -1.23 (Editing by Richard Pullin)