SINGAPORE, June 22 Most emerging Asian currencies shed on Friday, heading for a weekly loss, as growing fears on global growth and a downgrade of major bank ratings hit risky assets, adding to gloom over the outlook for the regional units. The Indian rupee hit a record low, leading declines among its Asian peers, even though investors were covering short positions in regional units before the weekend. Emerging Asian currencies are likely to soften next week, dealers and analysts said. "Sentiment in Asian markets is likely to remain skewed towards the negative side, with possibly no major breakthrough in the European debt problem, and ahead of the EU Summit later in the week," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, referring to the European Union leaders meeting on June 28-29. "Asian currencies will be under pressure near-term and rates are likely to be soft, given lessening inflation pressure in the region," said Cheung. The won, the Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah are expected to come under more pressure, while the Singapore dollar may benefit from safe-haven flows, she added. Analysts at Citi said Asian stock markets outside Japan had suffered $1 billion in redemptions in the seven-day period that ended Wednesday, the biggest factor in a net outflow of $243 million from global emerging market equity funds. The global growth picture is getting darker with U.S. factory growth at its slowest in 11 months in June and the euro zone's private sector shrinking at its fastest pace in three years. Chinese manufacturing contracted for an eighth consecutive month. Rating agency Moody's also downgraded 15 of the world's largest banks, putting pressure not only on emerging Asian currencies but also other riskier assets such as regional stocks and commodities. Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said his bank expects monetary conditions in the region to ease. "Those yet to reflect signs of easing conditions on rates may be forced to see their currencies weakening by the year end," Ramanathan said. The Indian rupee fell to a record for another day, dropping to 56.91 per dollar on global risk aversion, as well as deep uncertainty about India's fiscal and economic outlook. The Indian currency has lost 2.5 percent versus the dollar so far this week, becoming the worst performer in the region, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Friday, the South Korean won followed the rupee, but the local unit was the best performing currency in Asia ex-Japan space this week with a 0.7 percent gains. Offshore funds and domestic exporters chased the won, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0340 GMT Japan yen 80.29 80.28 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2772 1.2785 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.926 29.902 -0.08 Korean won 1157.15 1151.60 -0.48 Baht 31.79 31.68 -0.35 Peso 42.45 42.43 -0.06 Rupiah 9460.00 9425.00 -0.37 Rupee 56.85 56.30 -0.96 Ringgit 3.1880 3.1785 -0.30 *Yuan 6.3645 6.3642 -0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.29 76.92 -4.20 Sing dlr 1.2772 1.2969 +1.54 Taiwan dlr 29.926 30.290 +1.22 Korean won 1157.15 1151.80 -0.46 Baht 31.79 31.55 -0.75 Peso 42.45 43.84 +3.27 Rupiah 9460.00 9060.00 -4.23 Rupee 56.85 53.08 -6.62 Ringgit 3.1880 3.1685 -0.61 Yuan 6.3645 6.2940 -1.11 * Chinese financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)