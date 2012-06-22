* Rupee poised for largest weekly slide in six mths * Won down; offshore funds, exporters relieve * Baht falls on importers (Updates prices, adds details) By Jongwoo Cheon June 22 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday, heading for weekly losses, as growing fears about global growth and a ratings downgrade of major banks deepened the gloomy outlook for the regional units. The Indian rupee hit a record low and was on track to have its worst week in six months. It led declines among Asian peers, which nearly all weakened even though investors were covering short positions in some of them before the weekend. Emerging Asian currencies are likely to weaken further next week, dealers and analysts said. "Sentiment in Asian markets is likely to remain skewed towards the negative side, with possibly no major breakthrough in the European debt problem, and ahead of the EU Summit later in the week," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, referring to the European Union leaders meeting on June 28-29. "Asian currencies will be under pressure near-term and rates are likely to be soft, given lessening inflation pressure in the region," said Cheung. The South Korean won, the Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah are expected to come under more pressure, while the Singapore dollar may benefit from safe-haven flows, she added. Analysts at Citi said Asian stock markets outside Japan had suffered $1 billion in redemptions in the seven-day period that ended Wednesday, the biggest factor in a net outflow of $243 million from global emerging market equity funds. The global growth picture is getting darker with U.S. factory growth at its slowest in 11 months in June and the euro zone's private sector shrinking at its fastest pace in three years. Chinese manufacturing contracted for an eighth consecutive month. Rating agency Moody's also downgraded 15 of the world's largest banks, putting pressure not only on emerging Asian currencies but also other riskier assets such as regional stocks and commodities. Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said his bank expects monetary conditions in the region to ease. "Those yet to reflect signs of easing conditions on rates may be forced to see their currencies weakening by the year end," Ramanathan said. The Indian rupee fell to 57.32 per dollar on global risk aversion, as well as deep uncertainty about India's fiscal and economic outlook. Oil and gold importers in the country also bought the dollar. The Indian currency has lost 3.3 percent versus the dollar this week, becoming the region's worst performer, according to Thomson Reuters data. If the local unit maintains the loss, that would the largest weekly percentage slide since the week ended Sept. 25. WON Dollar/won rose on global risk aversion, but offshore model funds, macro accounts and South Korean exporters took the gain as chances to sell the pair on rallies. Despite the rise, the won gained 0.8 percent against the dollar for the week, outperforming its Asian peers. Currency players turned bullish on the South Korean currency in the past two weeks, a Reuters poll showed earlier, amid demand for the country's bonds from foreign central banks. BAHT Dollar/baht gained on demand from Thai companies and gold importers. The pair's upside was capped by selling by foreign names, but it is seen supported on worries about equity related outflows. RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah advanced 0.5 percent to 9,470, according to indicative prices on Thomson Reuters, but dealers said trades were taking place at higher rates between 9,480 and 9,500. Interbank dollar demand remained strong with bids firm at 9,500 still. But the central bank was spotted selling dollar/rupiah below 9,500. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit rose to as high as 3.1915, but local interbank players took profits before the weekend. A lower U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar also limited the pair's upside. A senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur said it looked good to take profit around 3.2000 before the weekend, although global risk aversion was seen supporting the pair. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Japan yen 80.38 80.28 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.2781 1.2785 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.936 29.902 -0.11 Korean won 1158.70 1151.60 -0.61 Baht 31.78 31.68 -0.31 Peso 42.52 42.43 -0.22 Rupiah 9470.00 9425.00 -0.48 Rupee 57.31 56.30 -1.76 Ringgit 3.1910 3.1785 -0.39 *Yuan 6.3645 6.3642 -0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.38 76.92 -4.31 Sing dlr 1.2781 1.2969 +1.47 Taiwan dlr 29.936 30.290 +1.18 Korean won 1158.70 1151.80 -0.60 Baht 31.78 31.55 -0.72 Peso 42.52 43.84 +3.10 Rupiah 9470.00 9060.00 -4.33 Rupee 57.31 53.08 -7.38 Ringgit 3.1910 3.1685 -0.71 Yuan 6.3645 6.2940 -1.11 * Chinese financial markets were closed for a holiday. 