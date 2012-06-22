* Bearish bets on yuan triple to highest since April 2010
* Rupiah short positions highest since Nov 2008
* FX players bullish on Singapore dollar, Korean won
By Jongwoo Cheon and Anooja Debnath
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 22 Bearish bets on the
Chinese yuan rose to their highest in more than two years and
those on the Indonesian rupiah were at levels last seen during
the 2008 global financial crisis, a Reuters poll of currency
market analysts showed.
Short positions on the yuan during the last two weeks more
than tripled to rise to their largest since April 2010, when
Reuters started including the currency in the poll, according to
the survey of 11 currency analysts published on Friday.
The unit, also known as the renminbi, came under pressure
from a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and
sluggish global growth amid the euro zone's debt crisis.
China's factory sector shrank for an eighth consecutive
month in June with export orders sentiment at the weakest since
early 2009, a private survey showed on Thursday, indicating the
country's economic trough may extend well into the third
quarter.
Short positions on the rupiah also increased further to
their largest since November 2008, according to the poll
conducted between Wednesday and Friday.
The rupiah has been the second worst performer among
emerging Asian currencies this year, with a 4.2 percent loss
versus the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. The worst was
the Indian rupee, which lost around 7.0 percent.
The Indonesian currency has remained weak on tight dollar
liquidity at home, despite intervention by the central bank,
dealers said.
Currency players have turned bullish on some emerging Asian
currencies such as the Singapore dollar and the South Korean
won, the latest survey showed.
The Singapore dollar saw some inflows as a safe-haven in
Asia, while the won enjoyed demand for South Korean bonds from
foreign central banks.
This Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won
, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah
, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai
baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
on dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
22-Jun 0.52 -0.22 -0.57 1.29 0.18 1.54 0.19 -0.21 0.35
08-Jun 0.17 0.55 0.25 1.19 0.58 1.33 0.77 0.35 0.54
24-May 0.11 1.03 0.05 0.87 0.43 1.76 0.49 0.42 0.66
10-May -0.19 0.12 -1.19 0.31 -0.15 1.74 -0.38 -0.22 0.07
26-Apr -0.68 -0.06 -1.43 0.21 -0.36 1.38 -0.33 -0.76 -0.19
12-Apr -0.19 0.61 -0.66 0.45 -0.26 0.74 -0.18 -0.65 -0.37
29-Mar -0.27 0.45 -0.54 0.37 -0.13 0.79 -0.36 -0.24 -0.10
(Additional reporting by Mark Tay in Singapore; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)
