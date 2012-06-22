* Bearish bets on yuan triple to highest since April 2010 * Rupiah short positions highest since Nov 2008 * FX players bullish on Singapore dollar, Korean won By Jongwoo Cheon and Anooja Debnath SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 22 Bearish bets on the Chinese yuan rose to their highest in more than two years and those on the Indonesian rupiah were at levels last seen during the 2008 global financial crisis, a Reuters poll of currency market analysts showed. Short positions on the yuan during the last two weeks more than tripled to rise to their largest since April 2010, when Reuters started including the currency in the poll, according to the survey of 11 currency analysts published on Friday. The unit, also known as the renminbi, came under pressure from a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and sluggish global growth amid the euro zone's debt crisis. China's factory sector shrank for an eighth consecutive month in June with export orders sentiment at the weakest since early 2009, a private survey showed on Thursday, indicating the country's economic trough may extend well into the third quarter. Short positions on the rupiah also increased further to their largest since November 2008, according to the poll conducted between Wednesday and Friday. The rupiah has been the second worst performer among emerging Asian currencies this year, with a 4.2 percent loss versus the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. The worst was the Indian rupee, which lost around 7.0 percent. The Indonesian currency has remained weak on tight dollar liquidity at home, despite intervention by the central bank, dealers said. Currency players have turned bullish on some emerging Asian currencies such as the Singapore dollar and the South Korean won, the latest survey showed. The Singapore dollar saw some inflows as a safe-haven in Asia, while the won enjoyed demand for South Korean bonds from foreign central banks. This Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won , Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah , Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long on dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The findings of the survey are as follows (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 22-Jun 0.52 -0.22 -0.57 1.29 0.18 1.54 0.19 -0.21 0.35 08-Jun 0.17 0.55 0.25 1.19 0.58 1.33 0.77 0.35 0.54 24-May 0.11 1.03 0.05 0.87 0.43 1.76 0.49 0.42 0.66 10-May -0.19 0.12 -1.19 0.31 -0.15 1.74 -0.38 -0.22 0.07 26-Apr -0.68 -0.06 -1.43 0.21 -0.36 1.38 -0.33 -0.76 -0.19 12-Apr -0.19 0.61 -0.66 0.45 -0.26 0.74 -0.18 -0.65 -0.37 29-Mar -0.27 0.45 -0.54 0.37 -0.13 0.79 -0.36 -0.24 -0.10 (Additional reporting by Mark Tay in Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]