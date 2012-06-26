(Refiles to fix wording in paragraph 6)
SINGAPORE, June 26 Most Asian currencies edged
higher on Tuesday due to short-covering, but the Indian rupee
was still on shaky ground after traders were disappointed by
rupee bolstering steps announced the previous day.
Gains in emerging Asian currencies were tepid, with traders
sceptical that a European summit later this week would deliver
concrete steps to stem the euro zone's debt crisis.
"The disappointment camps are buying the dollar on dips
against Asia," said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala
Lumpur.
The dollar dipped versus the Malaysian ringgit but its drop
was a mild 0.1 percent, and market players cited talk
of some dollar bids from British and U.S. names. [ID:nIFR9Ckp9k
Dollar-selling by South Korean exporters and hedge funds
lent support to the South Korean won, which also gained a slight
boost as interbank traders liquidated their long dollar
positions and covered short positions in the won, traders said.
The Indian rupee was likely to remain vulnerable in the near
term, market players said, adding that they were unconvinced
that currency bolstering steps announced by the government on
Monday would have much of an impact.
The Indian measures included a $5 billion increase in the
foreign investment cap in government bonds.
"It's just too little and too late," said Andy Ji, Asian
currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore.
"I think at the current juncture, the most effective way
will probably be some sort of FX capital controls, which
probably will be more effective than liberalisation," he said.
Measures aimed at attracting inflows into the rupee may not
work very well at a time when investors' risk tolerance is low
and demand for the safe-haven dollar remains strong overall, Ji
said, adding that the rupee may stay under pressure in the next
month or two.
Still, the outlook for the rupee may improve a bit further
down the road, he said, adding that India's economic growth may
bottom out in the next quarter if not the current quarter. The
recent drop in oil prices is another supportive factor, Ji said.
"So things are looking up a little bit in a cyclical sense.
But obviously the market is just overly bearish at the moment,"
Ji added.
The rupee edged up 0.2 percent versus the dollar to 56.91
, but was still not too far from the rupee's record low
of 57.32 to the dollar hit late last week.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0344 GMT
Japan yen 79.48 79.67 +0.24
Sing dlr 1.2802 1.2810 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.951 29.995 +0.15
Korean won 1160.50 1161.70 +0.10
Baht 31.83 31.85 +0.06
Peso 42.52 42.64 +0.29
Rupiah 9460.00 9435.00 -0.26
Rupee 56.91 57.01 +0.18
Ringgit 3.1930 3.1955 +0.08
Yuan 6.3645 6.3633 -0.02
Change so far in
2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.48 76.92 -3.22
Sing dlr 1.2802 1.2969 +1.30
Taiwan dlr 29.951 30.290 +1.13
Korean won 1160.50 1151.80 -0.75
Baht 31.83 31.55 -0.88
Peso 42.52 43.84 +3.12
Rupiah 9460.00 9060.00 -4.23
Rupee 56.91 53.08 -6.73
Ringgit 3.1930 3.1685 -0.77
Yuan 6.3645 6.2940 -1.11
------------------------------------------------
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan and Jongwoo
Cheon in Seoul; Editing by Kim Coghill)