(Refiles to fix wording in paragraph 6) SINGAPORE, June 26 Most Asian currencies edged higher on Tuesday due to short-covering, but the Indian rupee was still on shaky ground after traders were disappointed by rupee bolstering steps announced the previous day. Gains in emerging Asian currencies were tepid, with traders sceptical that a European summit later this week would deliver concrete steps to stem the euro zone's debt crisis. "The disappointment camps are buying the dollar on dips against Asia," said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. The dollar dipped versus the Malaysian ringgit but its drop was a mild 0.1 percent, and market players cited talk of some dollar bids from British and U.S. names. [ID:nIFR9Ckp9k Dollar-selling by South Korean exporters and hedge funds lent support to the South Korean won, which also gained a slight boost as interbank traders liquidated their long dollar positions and covered short positions in the won, traders said. The Indian rupee was likely to remain vulnerable in the near term, market players said, adding that they were unconvinced that currency bolstering steps announced by the government on Monday would have much of an impact. The Indian measures included a $5 billion increase in the foreign investment cap in government bonds. "It's just too little and too late," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "I think at the current juncture, the most effective way will probably be some sort of FX capital controls, which probably will be more effective than liberalisation," he said. Measures aimed at attracting inflows into the rupee may not work very well at a time when investors' risk tolerance is low and demand for the safe-haven dollar remains strong overall, Ji said, adding that the rupee may stay under pressure in the next month or two. Still, the outlook for the rupee may improve a bit further down the road, he said, adding that India's economic growth may bottom out in the next quarter if not the current quarter. The recent drop in oil prices is another supportive factor, Ji said. "So things are looking up a little bit in a cyclical sense. But obviously the market is just overly bearish at the moment," Ji added. The rupee edged up 0.2 percent versus the dollar to 56.91 , but was still not too far from the rupee's record low of 57.32 to the dollar hit late last week. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0344 GMT Japan yen 79.48 79.67 +0.24 Sing dlr 1.2802 1.2810 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.951 29.995 +0.15 Korean won 1160.50 1161.70 +0.10 Baht 31.83 31.85 +0.06 Peso 42.52 42.64 +0.29 Rupiah 9460.00 9435.00 -0.26 Rupee 56.91 57.01 +0.18 Ringgit 3.1930 3.1955 +0.08 Yuan 6.3645 6.3633 -0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.48 76.92 -3.22 Sing dlr 1.2802 1.2969 +1.30 Taiwan dlr 29.951 30.290 +1.13 Korean won 1160.50 1151.80 -0.75 Baht 31.83 31.55 -0.88 Peso 42.52 43.84 +3.12 Rupiah 9460.00 9060.00 -4.23 Rupee 56.91 53.08 -6.73 Ringgit 3.1930 3.1685 -0.77 Yuan 6.3645 6.2940 -1.11 ------------------------------------------------ Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan and Jongwoo Cheon in Seoul; Editing by Kim Coghill)