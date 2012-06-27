* Taiwan dlr rises on exporters, insurers
* Philippine peso gains as market adds long positions
* Won up on exporters, but offshore funds, importers cap
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 27 The Taiwan dollar rose on
Wednesday on demand from local exporters and insurers, while
most emerging Asian currencies eased with traders saying very
low expectations for the coming European summit have been priced
into regional units.
The Taiwan unit climbed 0.3 percent against the dollar, and
the Philippine peso rose 0.2 percent as market players added
short positions to the greenback.
Most emerging Asian currencies had edged higher on Tuesday
as investors covered short positions built up on fears the
summit that opens on Thursday would not produce progress in
tackling Europe's debt crisis.
Although some regional units extended gains on Wednesday,
trading was light. Market players said already-low hopes for the
summit were further cut after German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said common euro-zone bonds would not happen as long as she
lives.
"Pricing in some disappointment actually suggests more
reasonable expectations, which should be positive once dollar
strength takes a breather," said Andy Ji, Asian currency
strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore.
"We could see a pullback from being oversold in the Asia
ex-Japan space, so there will be a short window of opportunity
to go long Asia ex-Japan in the coming week," he said.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar slid as the island's
exporters sold it for month-end settlements.
Taiwanese insurers also unloaded U.S. dollars in spot and
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) markets to hedge their overseas
investments, dealers said.
But some foreign financial investors bought the pair,
limiting its downside.
WON
Dollar/won fell on exporters' offers for
month-end settlements, while offshore covered short positions in
the pair.
Local energy importers bought dollars on dips, capping the
won's strength, dealers said.
"The market stayed heavy with exporters' deals. But risk-off
sentiment also remained strong and players absorbed all of the
exporters' dollar offers," said a local bank dealer in Seoul.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose, but gave up some
of its initial gains on selling by some hedge funds and a firm
yuan fix.
But the overall market was tepid, with investors willing to
stay in a range between 1.2750-1.2800 for the rest of the
session.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0705 GMT
Japan yen 79.54 79.51 -0.04
Sing dlr 1.2780 1.2772 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.910 29.990 +0.27
Korean won 1157.16 1158.40 +0.11
Baht 31.84 31.80 -0.13
Peso 42.39 42.47 +0.19
Rupiah 9470.00 9435.00 -0.37
Rupee 57.16 57.01 -0.26
Ringgit 3.1925 3.1950 +0.08
Yuan 6.3650 6.3629 -0.03
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.54 76.92 -3.30
Sing dlr 1.2780 1.2969 +1.48
Taiwan dlr 29.910 30.290 +1.27
Korean won 1157.16 1151.80 -0.46
Baht 31.84 31.55 -0.91
Peso 42.39 43.84 +3.42
Rupiah 9470.00 9060.00 -4.33
Rupee 57.16 53.08 -7.14
Ringgit 3.1925 3.1685 -0.75
Yuan 6.3650 6.2940 -1.12
(Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]