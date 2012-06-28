* Rupee up 0.3 pct on stocks, PM economic plan * Taiwan dlr gains on exporters, trading thin * Philippine peso capped by intervention caution (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 28 The Indian rupee led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, but regional units pulled back from the day's highs before a summit of European leaders who are deeply divided on how to deal with the continent's debt crisis. The rupee rose on firm local stocks and after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's call to formulate an economic revival plan boosted investor sentiment, while the Taiwan dollar gained on exporters' demand. Short-term investors such as interbank speculators bought the South Korean won, the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar after data showed demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May, a gauge of planned business spending increased and pending home sales rose last month. But investors took profits from gains in emerging Asian currencies on caution ahead of the two-day EU summit starting later on Thursday, with Germany, France and Italy divided. Asian corporates' month-end dollar demand also checked rises in regional units. In Manila, market players were cautious over possible dollar-buying intervention by the Philippine central bank to curb the peso's strength. "It is going to be a likely case to buy dollars versus Asian FX until there is further clarity from more U.S. data and on the extent of the euro debt woes, with Spain and Italy in the spotlight," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday brushed aside increasingly shrill calls from Spain and Italy for emergency action to lower their soaring borrowing costs. Merkel will pit herself against France and Italy in the summit. The deep divisions within the key European players on the way forward does not bode well for sustaining any risk rallies at this juncture, OCBC Bank said in a note. "Time will tell if Merkel is bluffing and will eventually cave in to the market pressure, but this entails a choppy ride for markets in the interim," said the bank, adding that emerging Asian currencies remain vulnerable to swings in global risk appetite. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar initially slid as much as 0.5 percent on exporters' month-end supplies. But the pair recovered much of the fall as market players covered short positions amid thin trading. WON Dollar/won fell as interbank speculators and some offshore model funds sold it. However, South Korean importers took the fall as chances to buy it on dips for payments, limiting its downside. "Dollar/won is unlikely to fall further if we don't see more exporters' supplies," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The won closed local trade up 0.2 percent at 1,154.2 per dollar. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso eased, but recovered some of the slide as two dealers said they heard of dollar bids from agent banks of the central bank. Local corporares' dollar demand also supported the pair, dealers said. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit fell on interbank speculators' selling, while fixing-related bids limited its slide, dealers said. Demand from local pension funds and foreign banks also provided support. "I did not see aggressive selling (dollars) as people are still wary of the global situation," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. SINGAPORE DOLLAR Interbank speculators and fast money tried to push U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar below 1.2750. But the pair found support at the level on Singaporean corporates' month-end demand. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Japan yen 79.44 79.74 +0.38 Sing dlr 1.2755 1.2764 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.900 29.960 +0.20 Korean won 1153.74 1156.20 +0.21 Baht 31.82 31.87 +0.16 Peso 42.30 42.37 +0.17 Rupiah 9475.00 9440.00 -0.37 Rupee 56.94 57.15 +0.37 Ringgit 3.1913 3.1950 +0.12 Yuan 6.3573 6.3554 -0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.44 76.92 -3.17 Sing dlr 1.2755 1.2969 +1.68 Taiwan dlr 29.900 30.290 +1.30 Korean won 1153.74 1151.80 -0.17 Baht 31.82 31.55 -0.85 Peso 42.30 43.84 +3.64 Rupiah 9475.00 9060.00 -4.38 Rupee 56.94 53.08 -6.78 Ringgit 3.1913 3.1685 -0.71 Yuan 6.3573 6.2940 -1.00 (Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]