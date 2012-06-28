* Rupee up 0.3 pct on stocks, PM economic plan
* Taiwan dlr gains on exporters, trading thin
* Philippine peso capped by intervention caution
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 28 The Indian rupee led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, but regional units
pulled back from the day's highs before a summit of European
leaders who are deeply divided on how to deal with the
continent's debt crisis.
The rupee rose on firm local stocks and after Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh's call to formulate an economic revival
plan boosted investor sentiment, while the Taiwan dollar gained
on exporters' demand.
Short-term investors such as interbank speculators bought
the South Korean won, the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore
dollar after data showed demand for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May, a gauge
of planned business spending increased and pending home sales
rose last month.
But investors took profits from gains in emerging Asian
currencies on caution ahead of the two-day EU summit starting
later on Thursday, with Germany, France and Italy divided. Asian
corporates' month-end dollar demand also checked rises in
regional units.
In Manila, market players were cautious over possible
dollar-buying intervention by the Philippine central bank to
curb the peso's strength.
"It is going to be a likely case to buy dollars versus Asian
FX until there is further clarity from more U.S. data and on the
extent of the euro debt woes, with Spain and Italy in the
spotlight," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at
Maybank in Singapore.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday brushed aside
increasingly shrill calls from Spain and Italy for emergency
action to lower their soaring borrowing costs. Merkel will pit
herself against France and Italy in the summit.
The deep divisions within the key European players on the
way forward does not bode well for sustaining any risk rallies
at this juncture, OCBC Bank said in a note.
"Time will tell if Merkel is bluffing and will eventually
cave in to the market pressure, but this entails a choppy ride
for markets in the interim," said the bank, adding that emerging
Asian currencies remain vulnerable to swings in global risk
appetite.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar initially slid as much as
0.5 percent on exporters' month-end supplies.
But the pair recovered much of the fall as market players
covered short positions amid thin trading.
WON
Dollar/won fell as interbank speculators and some
offshore model funds sold it.
However, South Korean importers took the fall as chances to
buy it on dips for payments, limiting its downside.
"Dollar/won is unlikely to fall further if we don't see more
exporters' supplies," said a senior foreign bank dealer in
Seoul.
The won closed local trade up 0.2 percent at 1,154.2 per
dollar.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso eased, but recovered some
of the slide as two dealers said they heard of dollar bids from
agent banks of the central bank.
Local corporares' dollar demand also supported the pair,
dealers said.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit fell on interbank speculators'
selling, while fixing-related bids limited its slide, dealers
said.
Demand from local pension funds and foreign banks also
provided support.
"I did not see aggressive selling (dollars) as people are
still wary of the global situation," said a Malaysian bank
dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
Interbank speculators and fast money tried to push U.S.
dollar/Singapore dollar below 1.2750.
But the pair found support at the level on Singaporean
corporates' month-end demand.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0700 GMT
Japan yen 79.44 79.74 +0.38
Sing dlr 1.2755 1.2764 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 29.900 29.960 +0.20
Korean won 1153.74 1156.20 +0.21
Baht 31.82 31.87 +0.16
Peso 42.30 42.37 +0.17
Rupiah 9475.00 9440.00 -0.37
Rupee 56.94 57.15 +0.37
Ringgit 3.1913 3.1950 +0.12
Yuan 6.3573 6.3554 -0.03
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.44 76.92 -3.17
Sing dlr 1.2755 1.2969 +1.68
Taiwan dlr 29.900 30.290 +1.30
Korean won 1153.74 1151.80 -0.17
Baht 31.82 31.55 -0.85
Peso 42.30 43.84 +3.64
Rupiah 9475.00 9060.00 -4.38
Rupee 56.94 53.08 -6.78
Ringgit 3.1913 3.1685 -0.71
Yuan 6.3573 6.2940 -1.00
(Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
