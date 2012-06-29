SINGAPORE, June 29 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday as investors covered short positions after European leaders unexpectedly agreed on measures to ease fiscal strains in Italy and Spain, although regional units are set to see quarterly losses. The Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit jumped on short squeezes, while the South Korean won also enjoyed month-end demand from exporters, dealers said. Euro zone leaders agreed to take emergency action to bring down Italy's and Spain's spiraling borrowing costs and to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks by the end of this year, a first step towards a European banking union. The agreement pushed up not only the euro but also stocks, the Australian dollar and commodities, as few investors had expected the summit to produce any concrete steps to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis. "It is a game changer as we can use the ESM bailout fund to recapitalise banks," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the European Stability Mechanism. Still, investors were not convinced that the new steps would be enough to stem the crisis, and want to see if all European leaders, particularly German Chancellor Angela Merkel, are in the agreement. Previous relief rallies have fizzled within days or even hours as fresh doubts set in. "The agreement is supporting emerging Asian currencies for now, but I am not sure if the impact would last long as the details look fuzzy," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. "Asia ex-Japan currencies may stay under pressure as growth and risk aversion will still be there." Despite Friday's gains, most emerging Asian currencies were on the course for quarterly losses, led by the Indian rupee , with the Chinese yuan suffering its worst quarter ever. The rupee has lost 10.1 percent against the dollar during the April-June period with fundamental problems facing India such as its current account deficits and slowing growth. If the local unit maintains the fall, that would be the largest percentage fall since 1995 at least, according to Thomson Reuters data. The yuan has also shed 0.9 percent versus the greenback, which would be the biggest quarterly loss since the establishment of the domestic market, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, in 1994. But the Philippine peso bucked against the weakening trend with a 1.6 percent gain against the dollar on hopes for rating upgrade. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Japan yen 79.31 79.46 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2731 1.2806 +0.59 Taiwan dlr 29.855 29.956 +0.34 Korean won 1149.30 1154.20 +0.43 Baht 31.79 31.87 +0.25 Peso 42.26 42.34 +0.19 Rupiah 9470.00 9440.00 -0.32 Rupee 56.62 56.80 +0.32 Ringgit 3.1880 3.1970 +0.28 Yuan 6.3561 6.3575 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.31 76.92 -3.02 Sing dlr 1.2731 1.2969 +1.87 Taiwan dlr 29.855 30.290 +1.46 Korean won 1149.30 1151.80 +0.22 Baht 31.79 31.55 -0.75 Peso 42.26 43.84 +3.74 Rupiah 9470.00 9060.00 -4.33 Rupee 56.62 53.08 -6.25 Ringgit 3.1880 3.1685 -0.61 Yuan 6.3561 6.2940 -0.98 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]