* Short squeezes lift Sing dlr, ringgit * S.Korean exporters add support to won, 200-day MA eyed * Rupee leads quarterly slide; yuan headed for worst qtr (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 29 Most emerging Asian currencies rallied on Friday as investors covered short positions after European leaders unexpectedly agreed measures to ease their debt crisis and bank problems, although Asia regional units are headed for quarterly losses. The Singapore dollar led gains on short squeezes, while similar position adjustments lifted other Asian units. The South Korean won hit a seven-week high on more support from exporters. Euro zone leaders agreed to take emergency action to bring down Italy and Spain's spiralling borrowing costs and to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks by the end of this year, a first step towards a European banking union. The agreement pushed up not only the euro but also stocks, the Australian dollar and commodities, as few investors had expected the summit to produce any concrete steps to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis. "It is a game-changer as we can use the ESM bailout fund to recapitalise banks," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the European Stability Mechanism. Samsung Futures' research head Jeong My-young in Seoul said the agreement could lift emerging Asian currencies higher, but she doubted how long regional units would enjoy that support. "They provided some measures which the market has been hoping for, so Asian currencies secured room to rise a bit further," Jeong said. "But the steps does not necessarily change the big picture. We need stronger steps such as the issuance of euro zone bonds to clear euro zone uncertainty," she added. Investors were not convinced that the new policies steps would be enough to stem the crisis, and want to see if all European leaders, particularly German Chancellor Angela Merkel, are in the agreement. Previous relief rallies have fizzled within days or even hours as fresh doubts set in. "The agreement is supporting emerging Asian currencies for now, but I am not sure if the impact will last long as the details look fuzzy," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. Despite Friday's gains, most emerging Asian currencies were on the course for quarterly losses, led by the Indian rupee and the Chinese yuan suffering its worst quarter ever. The rupee has lost 9.7 percent against the dollar during the April-June period because of the fundamental problems such as a severe current account deficit and slowing growth facing India. If the rupee t maintains the fall, it would be the largest percentage drop fall since 1995 at least, according to Thomson Reuters data. The yuan shed 0.9 percent versus the greenback, which would be the biggest quarterly loss since the establishment of the domestic market, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, in 1994. But the Philippine peso bucked the weakening trend with a 1.8 percent gain against the dollar on hopes of a rating upgrade. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar fell to as low as 1.2692, the lowest since June 21 after stop-loss selling was hit below 1.2750. Selling momentum gathered pace as investors rushed to clear long positions amid thin liquidity. The pair has room to fall more, probably to 1.2675, the low on June 21. WON Dollar/won slid to 1,144.8, the lowest since May 11 as local interbank speculators cut long positions and offshore funds sold the pair. Exporters' supplies for month-end settlements also put it under pressure. The next technical target of dollar/won could be a 200-day moving average, currently at 1,142.9, which looks a strong support. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit fell on stop-loss selling of interbank speculators and some hedge funds. The pair declined to 3.1700, the Ichimoku kijun line, while it failed to break through the technical support level. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso slipped on the agreement among European leaders. The pair started local trade at 42.300 but turned higher on short-covering and fixing-related demand. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Japan yen 79.48 79.46 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2694 1.2806 +0.88 Taiwan dlr 29.861 29.956 +0.32 Korean won 1144.28 1154.20 +0.87 Baht 31.77 31.87 +0.31 Peso 42.16 42.34 +0.43 Rupiah 9470.00 9440.00 -0.32 Rupee 56.32 56.80 +0.86 Ringgit 3.1750 3.1970 +0.69 Yuan 6.3532 6.3575 +0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.48 76.92 -3.22 Sing dlr 1.2694 1.2969 +2.17 Taiwan dlr 29.861 30.290 +1.44 Korean won 1144.28 1151.80 +0.66 Baht 31.77 31.55 -0.69 Peso 42.16 43.84 +3.98 Rupiah 9470.00 9060.00 -4.33 Rupee 56.32 53.08 -5.74 Ringgit 3.1750 3.1685 -0.20 Yuan 6.3532 6.2940 -0.93