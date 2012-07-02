SINGAPORE, July 2 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday, with the South Korean won hitting a near two-month high, after a European agreement aimed at easing the region's debt crisis. The won, the Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit gapped higher against the dollar, but early gains were partially rolled back as players booked profits on the jump, especially as some regional currencies neared technical resistance lines. Despite the firmer tone in riskier assets globally, many investors were sceptical over how long the rally on last week's European deal would last, noting the region's debt-laden and slowing economies remained highly vulnerable to further shocks. On Friday, euro zone leaders agreed to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks and intervene on bond markets to support troubled members. They also took a step towards banking union by pledging to create a single banking supervisor. Weak factory activity data from Asia also kept players from building up large positions in regional currencies. A factory slump in Asia's two biggest exporters China and Japan deepened in June, while the South Korean factory sector shrank for the first time in five months and Taiwan manufacturing activity contracted for the first time since January. "I would be cautious on Asian ex-Japan FX," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. "Any euro zone announcement surprises tend to taper off. It is a firefighting exercise. The smoldering fire under the ground is still burning." Reflecting the concerns, the euro gave up some of its gains from Friday, although Asian shares rose. The ringgit rose 0.4 percent against the dollar as interbank players bought the Malaysian currency, but they covered short positions with the euro's retreat. "I would like to go long dollar/Asia back. When the EU euphoria dies, dollar/ringgit will rise toward 3.1800 and the euro will be back to 1.25," a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. The Thai baht gained from Friday's domestic close, but dealers in Bangkok said it was slightly weaker than the New York close of around 31.55/57 on Friday. The baht was boosted late on Friday as gold investors sold dollars versus the local unit. "The baht looked overbought from Friday night, so we are seeing some dollar rebound this morning," a Bangkok-based dealer. The South Korean won strengthened to 1,140.0 per dollar, the strongest since May 9, but importers' dollar demand limited its upside. The won currently has a 200-day moving average at 1,143.2. The local currency has been closing local trade above the average since September. Its 100-day moving average stands at 1,141.9. The average has not been cleared since May. The local currency was the best performing emerging Asian currency in the previous two weeks with a 1.8 percent gain against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. "Its rise was seen a bit fast and it is not a good level to chase. We need more exporters' demand to lift it further," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The Singapore dollar eased as it faced resistance at 1.2660 versus the greenback, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its April-June appreciation. This coincides with a 55-day moving average at 1.2659. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0350 GMT Japan yen 79.73 79.79 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2682 1.2675 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.851 29.900 +0.16 Korean won 1142.80 1145.40 +0.23 Baht 31.60 31.75 +0.47 Peso 41.98 42.12 +0.35 Rupiah 9390.00 9385.00 -0.05 Rupee 55.56 55.61 +0.08 Ringgit 3.1670 3.1778 +0.34 Yuan 6.3478 6.3541 +0.10 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.73 76.92 -3.53 Sing dlr 1.2682 1.2969 +2.26 Taiwan dlr 29.851 30.290 +1.47 Korean won 1142.80 1151.80 +0.79 Baht 31.60 31.55 -0.16 Peso 41.98 43.84 +4.44 Rupiah 9390.00 9060.00 -3.51 Rupee 55.56 53.08 -4.46 Ringgit 3.1670 3.1685 +0.05 Yuan 6.3478 6.2940 -0.85 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]