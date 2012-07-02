* Ringgit up on interbank players, dlr short-covering limits * Won turns lower on importers; 200-day, 100-day MAs resisted * Sing dlr dips as 50% Fibo level, 55-day MA capped (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 2 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday but pared initial gains, with the South Korean won and the Indian rupee turning lower, on scepticism over the latest European agreement aimed at easing the region's debt crisis. The won initially hit a near-two month high, but local importers' dollar demand around technical resistance levels prompted short-covering in the greenback. Interbank speculators took profits from gains in other regional units. Despite the firmer tone in riskier assets globally, many investors were doubtful over how long the rally on last week's European deal would last, noting the region's debt-laden and slowing economies remained highly vulnerable to further shocks. On Friday, euro zone leaders agreed to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks and intervene on bond markets to support troubled members. They also took a step towards banking union by pledging to create a single banking supervisor, but details in both cases were sketchy Weak factory activity data from Asia also kept players from building up large positions in regional currencies. A factory slump in Asia's two biggest exporters China and Japan deepened in June, while the South Korean factory sector shrank for the first time in five months and Taiwan manufacturing activity contracted for the first time since January. "I would be cautious on Asian ex-Japan FX," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. "Any euro zone announcement surprises tend to taper off. It is a firefighting exercise. The smoldering fire under the ground is still burning." Reflecting the concerns, the euro gave up some of its gains from Friday, although Asian shares rose. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit fell as interbank players sold the pair on the European deal, but they covered short positions with the euro's retreat. "I would like to go long dollar/Asia back. When the EU euphoria dies, dollar/ringgit will rise toward 3.1800 and the euro will be back to 1.25," a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. BAHT Dollar/baht slid, but short-covering limited its downside, dealers said. Gold investors sold dollar late on Friday, boosting the baht, according to dealers. "The baht looked overbought from Friday night, so we are seeing some dollar rebound this morning," said a Bangkok-based dealer. WON Dollar/won closed domestic trade slightly higher at 1,146.1 after sliding to as low as 1,140.0, the lowest since May 9. But the pair could not extend slide as it has technical support around 1,142-1,143 with a 200-day moving average at 1,143.2 and a 100-day average at 1,141.9. Dollar/won has been closing above a 200-day moving average since September last year and a 100-day average since May. Dollar demand linked to foreign investors' recent stock sales also supported dollar/won, dealers said. The won was the best performing emerging Asian currency in the previous two weeks with a 1.8 percent gain against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. "Its rise was seen a bit fast and it is not a good level to chase. We need more exporters' demand to lift it further," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar edged up as it has support line at 1.2660 versus the greenback, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its April-June rise. This coincides with a 55-day moving average at 1.2659. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Japan yen 79.57 79.79 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.2681 1.2675 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.879 29.900 +0.07 Korean won 1145.25 1145.40 +0.01 Baht 31.54 31.75 +0.67 Peso 42.00 42.12 +0.29 Rupiah 9400.00 9385.00 -0.16 Rupee 55.89 55.61 -0.51 Ringgit 3.1670 3.1778 +0.34 Yuan 6.3490 6.3541 +0.08 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.57 76.92 -3.33 Sing dlr 1.2681 1.2969 +2.27 Taiwan dlr 29.879 30.290 +1.38 Korean won 1145.25 1151.80 +0.57 Baht 31.54 31.55 +0.03 Peso 42.00 43.84 +4.38 Rupiah 9400.00 9060.00 -3.62 Rupee 55.89 53.08 -5.03 Ringgit 3.1670 3.1685 +0.05 Yuan 6.3490 6.2940 -0.87 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]