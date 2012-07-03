SINGAPORE, July 3 The Philippine peso rose on talk of inflows and the South Korean won broke through resistance lines on Tuesday as hopes for further policy easing by major central banks boosted riskier assets. The peso rose 0.6 percent to 41.75 per dollar, its strongest level this year, as interbank speculators bought it amid talk of one-off inflows of some $600 million-$700 million with U.S. names buying the local unit recently, dealers said. The talk could be linked to BDO Unibank INC's $1 billion stock rights issue and market players are keeping an eye on the Philippine government's sale of 9 billion peso in five-year bonds later in the day, dealers and analysts said. On Monday, the Philippine lender said in a statement that it has completed the offering, which raised gross proceeds of 43.5 billion pesos ($1.03 billion). The inflows have helped the peso outperform other emerging Asian currencies so far this year, with a 5.0 percent gain against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. In the second quarter, the Philippine currency gained 1.9 percent, while its regional peers suffered losses amid sustained worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and slowing global growth. The outlook for the peso remains bright, given the country's positive growth picture and hopes for a rating upgrade, although it may see some corrections after the sharp gains and as the transaction of inflows could be completed, dealers and analysts said. "The broader fundamentals are quite positive for PHP," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. "But we'd better wait for better entry levels to get long PHP," said Cavenagh, adding he would prefer to wait for a rally in one-month dollar/peso non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) back toward 43.00. The one-month NDFs fell 0.4 percent to 41.72, the lowest since 2008 April. A Manila-based dealer said the peso spot could strengthen to the mid-41 level, saying: "if we get corrections, the market is poised to sell dollar/peso on rallies." Among other emerging Asian currencies, the South Korean won strengthened past technical resistance levels at its 200-day and 100-day moving averages. The won gained 0.5 percent to 1,140.1, firmer than the 200-day average of 1,143.2 and the 100-day average at 1,141.9. Earlier, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said it has won a 1.34 trillion Korean won ($1.17 billion) order to build 10 large container ships from an Europe-based company. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Japan yen 79.76 79.50 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.2633 1.2675 +0.33 Taiwan dlr 29.863 29.905 +0.14 Korean won 1140.10 1146.10 +0.53 Baht 31.62 31.60 -0.06 Peso 41.75 42.02 +0.67 Rupiah 9415.00 9375.00 -0.42 Rupee 55.11 55.43 +0.59 Ringgit 3.1535 3.1645 +0.35 Yuan 6.3528 6.3488 -0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.76 76.92 -3.56 Sing dlr 1.2633 1.2969 +2.66 Taiwan dlr 29.863 30.290 +1.43 Korean won 1140.10 1151.80 +1.03 Baht 31.62 31.55 -0.22 Peso 41.75 43.84 +5.01 Rupiah 9415.00 9060.00 -3.77 Rupee 55.11 53.08 -3.67 Ringgit 3.1535 3.1685 +0.48 Yuan 6.3528 6.2940 -0.93 ($1 = 42.0350 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 1146.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Enrico Delacruz and Karean Lema in MANILA; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]