* Stock inflows send rupee to 6-week high
* Won up as equity, bond inflows spur short squeezes
* Peso at 2012 high; specs buy amid inflow talk
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 3 The Indian rupee and the South
Korean won jumped against the dollar on inflows, while the
Philippine peso rose on talk of incoming money as hopes for
further policy easing by major central banks boosted riskier
assets.
The rupee gained up to 1.2 percent to 54.75 against
the dollar, the highest since May 22, helped by share investment
inflows, following official clarification of some tax rules and
supported by improved foreign investor sentiment.
The won cleared technical resistance to touch a near
two-month peak with foreign money seeking South Korean bonds and
shares.
Expectations of more monetary easing, triggered by gloomy
factory data from Europe to the United States, caused investors
to cover short positions in emerging Asian currencies such as
the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar.
Most regional units also gained versus the euro as the
European Central Bank (ECB) was widely seen lowering its
benchmark policy rate at its meeting on Thursday.
"The best trade is to sell euro/Asia FX as Asia is still
healthy while Europe is sick. The ECB is expected to cut its
rate by 25 basis points," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in
Kuala Lumpur.
"If you go short euro/Asia, you don't need to worry about
dollar. Euro/dollar is more prone to negative news."
Earlier this year, especially before the euro zone's debt
crisis deepened, emerging Asian currencies had been major
beneficiaries of monetary policy easing by big central banks.
But it is premature to expect regional units to enjoy such
rallies again, some dealers and analysts said.
"All bets are on QE3, but I doubt such inflows (to emerging
Asia) can be sustained," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist
at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, referring to a third round
of quantitative easing by the US Federal Reserve.
"Even with QE3, I doubt if the impact could be as big as
previous easing. USD yields are already very low so any further
diversification in the search for higher yields in Asia
triggered by quantitative easing could be very limited," Cheung
added.
WON
Dollar/won slid to 1,137.5, the lowest since May
8, breaking through a 200-day moving average and a 100-day
average.
It is first time for dollar/won to end local trade below the
200-day average since September and the 100-day average since
May.
The pair came under pressure as stock and bond inflows
triggered stop-loss selling.
Recently, some foreign central banks have bought South
Korean bonds, especially long-term debts, bond market sources
said.
Hyundai Industries Co Ltd also said it has won a
1.34 trillion Korean won ($1.17 billion) order to build 10 large
container ships from an Europe-based company, causing
expectation for more dollar supplies.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/peso hit this year's low of 41.71 as
interbank speculators sold the pair amid talk of one-off inflows
of some $600 million-$700 million with U.S. names buying the
local unit recently, dealers said.
The talk could be linked to BDO Unibank INC's $1
billion stock rights issue, dealers and analysts said.
On Monday, the Philippine lender said in a statement that it
has completed the offering, which raised gross proceeds of 43.5
billion pesos ($1.03 billion).
The outlook for the peso remains bright, given the country's
positive growth picture and hopes for a rating upgrade, although
it may see some corrections after the sharp gains and as the
transaction of inflows could have been completed, dealers and
analysts said.
"The broader fundamentals are quite positive for PHP," said
Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in
Singapore.
"But we'd better wait for better entry levels to get long
PHP," said Cavenagh, adding he would prefer to wait for a rally
in one-month dollar/peso non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) back
toward 43.00.
The one-month NDFs fell 0.7 percent to 41.66,
the lowest since 2008 April.
A Manila-based dealer said peso spot could strengthen to the
mid-41 level, saying: "If we get corrections, the market is
poised to sell dollar/peso on rallies."
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0725 GMT
Japan yen 79.79 79.50 -0.36
Sing dlr 1.2628 1.2675 +0.37
Taiwan dlr 29.855 29.905 +0.17
Korean won 1137.62 1146.10 +0.75
Baht 31.48 31.60 +0.38
Peso 41.77 42.02 +0.60
Rupiah 9397.00 9375.00 -0.23
Rupee 54.86 55.43 +1.04
Ringgit 3.1500 3.1645 +0.46
Yuan 6.3526 6.3488 -0.06
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.79 76.92 -3.60
Sing dlr 1.2628 1.2969 +2.70
Taiwan dlr 29.855 30.290 +1.46
Korean won 1137.62 1151.80 +1.25
Baht 31.48 31.55 +0.22
Peso 41.77 43.84 +4.96
Rupiah 9397.00 9060.00 -3.59
Rupee 54.86 53.08 -3.24
Ringgit 3.1500 3.1685 +0.59
Yuan 6.3526 6.2940 -0.92
($1 = 42.0350 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 1146.0500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Lim Seung-gyu in SEOUL, Swati Bhat in
MUMBAI, Enrico Delacruz and Karen Lema in MANILA; Editing by
Eric Meijer )
