SINGAPORE, July 4 The Indonesian rupiah rose on Wednesday and the won hit a two-month high against the dollar on offshore funds' demand, and as hopes for more policy easing by major central banks supported emerging Asian currencies and other riskier assets. Many of the regional units stayed firm against the euro as the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to cut its main refinancing rate to a record low below 1 percent at its policy meeting on Thursday, although other local currencies turned lower versus the euro on profit-taking. "With risk appetite on the rise, and the fact that Asian economies are still relatively strong-footed, it is not surprising that Asian currencies are in demand again. While there had been a huge market sell-off in May, most institutional investors had been waiting to enter the market again," said Gundy Cahyadi, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "But recent gains (in emerging Asian currencies) could have been a little stretched once again, and we would not rule out some correction if policy makers disappoint markets again, with the ECB first in focus now," said Cahyadi. A slew of gloomy economic data from the United States and Europe prompted expectations of more stimulus from the ECB and the Federal Reserve, buoying global stock markets. The rupiah outperformed its Asian peers on foreign banks' buying, although local banks were buying dollars, dealers said. The rupiah rose 0.3 percent to 9,360 per dollar with dealt prices matching indicative prices, which indicated that liquidity was improving. The central bank was not spotted in the market, dealers added. A Jakarta-based dealer said custodian banks have been big buyers of the country's bonds, selling dollar/rupiah, and he expect the rupiah to rise further on bets on the Fed's further quantitative easing. The won strengthened to 1,132.7 versus the greenback, the highest since May 4, as offshore real money funds bought it. But some investors including minor offshore funds took profits, limiting the local currency's gains, with dollar/won's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) approaching the 30 threshold, indicating the pair is nearing oversold territory. "Dollar/won's direction is on a downward trend, but I think the 1,130 line will be supported and the pair will head to 1,140 within this week," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul, adding he would sell dollar again around 1,140. The won turned lower versus the euro on short-covering in the single currency. On Tuesday, the South Korean unit hit 1,425.81 versus the euro, the strongest since May 19, 2010. "Short positions in euro/won would be more attractive if the ECB cuts rates. But such positions are seen stretched," said another foreign bank dealer in Seoul. "If the ECB's rate cut is seen boosting growth in Europe and the euro rebounds broadly, we will have to cover short euro/won position more." But some warned against expecting too much from the ECB. "At this junction, investors are trading on hopes. They will fizzle massively if it (the ECB) disappoints," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0350 GMT Japan yen 79.79 79.78 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2627 1.2640 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.815 29.886 +0.24 Korean won 1136.80 1138.30 +0.13 Baht 31.42 31.47 +0.16 Peso 41.74 41.72 -0.05 Rupiah 9360.00 9390.00 +0.32 Rupee 54.51 54.36 -0.27 Ringgit 3.1465 3.1520 +0.17 Yuan 6.3479 6.3523 +0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.79 76.92 -3.60 Sing dlr 1.2627 1.2969 +2.71 Taiwan dlr 29.815 30.290 +1.59 Korean won 1136.80 1151.80 +1.32 Baht 31.42 31.55 +0.41 Peso 41.74 43.84 +5.03 Rupiah 9360.00 9060.00 -3.21 Rupee 54.51 53.08 -2.61 Ringgit 3.1465 3.1685 +0.70 Yuan 6.3479 6.2940 -0.85 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]