* Rupiah's dealt prices match indicative prices * Won up vs dlr on real money funds; down against euro * Taiwan dlr gains on foreign financial investors * Philippine peso turns lower on profit-taking (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 4 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday, pricing in expectations of more policy stimulus by major central banks to shore up sluggish global growth, and the Indonesian rupiah outperformed. The rupiah rose as foreign banks bought it with liquidity improving, while the South Korean won hit a two-month high on demand from offshore real money funds. Many emerging Asian currencies stayed firm against the euro as the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to cut its main refinancing rate to a record low below 1 percent at its policy meeting on Thursday, although other local currencies turned lower versus the euro on profit-taking. "With risk appetite on the rise, and the fact that Asian economies are still relatively strong-footed, it is not surprising that Asian currencies are in demand again. While there had been a huge market sell-off in May, most institutional investors had been waiting to enter the market again," said Gundy Cahyadi, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "But recent gains (in emerging Asian currencies) could have been a little stretched once again, and we would not rule out some correction if policy makers disappoint markets again, with the ECB first in focus now," said Cahyadi. A slew of gloomy economic data from the United States and Europe prompted expectations of more stimulus from the ECB and the Federal Reserve, buoying global stock markets. But some warned against expecting too much from the ECB, adding the rate cut hopes have already been reflected enough in risky assets including emerging Asian currencies. "At this junction, investors are trading on hopes. They will fizzle massively if it (the ECB) disappoints," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore. RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah slid on foreign banks' offers with dealt prices matching indicative prices, which indicated that liquidity was improving. The pair's dealt prices had been higher than indicative prices when local liquidity was thin, according to dealers. Local banks bought dollars on behalf of Indonesian corporates, but the central bank's selling intervention was not spotted, dealers said. A Jakarta-based dealer said custodian banks have been big buyers of the country's bonds, selling dollar/rupiah, and he expected the rupiah to rise further on bets of the Fed's further quantitative easing. WON Dollar/won fell to 1,132.7, the lowest since May 4, as real money accounts sold the pair and foreign investors continued to buy Seoul stocks. But some investors including minor offshore funds covered short positions as the pair's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) approached the 30 threshold, indicating it is nearing oversold territory. "Dollar/won's direction is on a downward trend, but I think the 1,130 line will be supported and the pair will head to 1,140 within this week," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul, adding he would sell the dollar again around 1,140. Euro/won also turned higher on short-covering after it fell on Tuesday to its lowest since May 2010. "Short positions in euro/won would be more attractive if the ECB cuts rates. But such positions are seen stretched," said another foreign bank dealer in Seoul. "If the ECB's rate cut is seen boosting growth in Europe and the euro rebounds broadly, we will have to cover short euro/won positions more." TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar fell as foreign financial investors sold it. However, some other foreign investors bought the greenback around 29.800 as the level was seen supportive in the short term. Market players in Taipei said the level was unlikely to be broken soon unless local stocks rose further. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/peso started local trade down 0.3 percent at 41.600. The pair turned higher as market players covered short positions with the pair's 14-day RSI at 33, near the oversold threshold. "I saw some profit-taking at 41.60, but I still prefer to sell on the rallies," said a European bank dealer in Manila. The peso, the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, is expected to enjoy more inflows on hopes of a ratings upgrade and the Philippines' positive growth picture. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Japan yen 79.73 79.78 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2627 1.2640 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.810 29.886 +0.25 Korean won 1135.89 1138.30 +0.21 Baht 31.42 31.47 +0.16 Peso 41.75 41.72 -0.07 Rupiah 9350.00 9390.00 +0.43 Rupee 54.61 54.36 -0.45 Ringgit 3.1485 3.1520 +0.11 Yuan 6.3468 6.3523 +0.09 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.73 76.92 -3.53 Sing dlr 1.2627 1.2969 +2.71 Taiwan dlr 29.810 30.290 +1.61 Korean won 1135.89 1151.80 +1.40 Baht 31.42 31.55 +0.41 Peso 41.75 43.84 +5.01 Rupiah 9350.00 9060.00 -3.10 Rupee 54.61 53.08 -2.79 Ringgit 3.1485 3.1685 +0.64 Yuan 6.3468 6.2940 -0.83 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)