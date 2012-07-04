* Rupiah's dealt prices match indicative prices
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 4 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Wednesday, pricing in expectations of more policy
stimulus by major central banks to shore up sluggish global
growth, and the Indonesian rupiah outperformed.
The rupiah rose as foreign banks bought it with liquidity
improving, while the South Korean won hit a two-month high on
demand from offshore real money funds.
Many emerging Asian currencies stayed firm against the euro
as the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to cut its main
refinancing rate to a record low below 1 percent at its policy
meeting on Thursday, although other local currencies turned
lower versus the euro on profit-taking.
"With risk appetite on the rise, and the fact that Asian
economies are still relatively strong-footed, it is not
surprising that Asian currencies are in demand again. While
there had been a huge market sell-off in May, most institutional
investors had been waiting to enter the market again," said
Gundy Cahyadi, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
"But recent gains (in emerging Asian currencies) could have
been a little stretched once again, and we would not rule out
some correction if policy makers disappoint markets again, with
the ECB first in focus now," said Cahyadi.
A slew of gloomy economic data from the United States and
Europe prompted expectations of more stimulus from the ECB and
the Federal Reserve, buoying global stock markets.
But some warned against expecting too much from the ECB,
adding the rate cut hopes have already been reflected enough in
risky assets including emerging Asian currencies.
"At this junction, investors are trading on hopes. They will
fizzle massively if it (the ECB) disappoints," said Enrico
Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore.
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah slid on foreign banks' offers with
dealt prices matching indicative prices, which indicated that
liquidity was improving.
The pair's dealt prices had been higher than indicative
prices when local liquidity was thin, according to dealers.
Local banks bought dollars on behalf of Indonesian
corporates, but the central bank's selling intervention was not
spotted, dealers said.
A Jakarta-based dealer said custodian banks have been big
buyers of the country's bonds, selling dollar/rupiah, and he
expected the rupiah to rise further on bets of the Fed's further
quantitative easing.
WON
Dollar/won fell to 1,132.7, the lowest since May
4, as real money accounts sold the pair and foreign investors
continued to buy Seoul stocks.
But some investors including minor offshore funds covered
short positions as the pair's 14-day relative strength index
(RSI) approached the 30 threshold, indicating it is nearing
oversold territory.
"Dollar/won's direction is on a downward trend, but I think
the 1,130 line will be supported and the pair will head to 1,140
within this week," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul, adding
he would sell the dollar again around 1,140.
Euro/won also turned higher on short-covering
after it fell on Tuesday to its lowest since May 2010.
"Short positions in euro/won would be more attractive if the
ECB cuts rates. But such positions are seen stretched," said
another foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
"If the ECB's rate cut is seen boosting growth in Europe and
the euro rebounds broadly, we will have to cover short euro/won
positions more."
TAIWAN DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar fell as foreign financial
investors sold it.
However, some other foreign investors bought the greenback
around 29.800 as the level was seen supportive in the short
term.
Market players in Taipei said the level was unlikely to be
broken soon unless local stocks rose further.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/peso started local trade down 0.3 percent
at 41.600.
The pair turned higher as market players covered short
positions with the pair's 14-day RSI at 33, near the oversold
threshold.
"I saw some profit-taking at 41.60, but I still prefer to
sell on the rallies," said a European bank dealer in Manila.
The peso, the best performing emerging Asian currency so far
this year, is expected to enjoy more inflows on hopes of a
ratings upgrade and the Philippines' positive growth picture.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0650 GMT
Japan yen 79.73 79.78 +0.06
Sing dlr 1.2627 1.2640 +0.10
Taiwan dlr 29.810 29.886 +0.25
Korean won 1135.89 1138.30 +0.21
Baht 31.42 31.47 +0.16
Peso 41.75 41.72 -0.07
Rupiah 9350.00 9390.00 +0.43
Rupee 54.61 54.36 -0.45
Ringgit 3.1485 3.1520 +0.11
Yuan 6.3468 6.3523 +0.09
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.73 76.92 -3.53
Sing dlr 1.2627 1.2969 +2.71
Taiwan dlr 29.810 30.290 +1.61
Korean won 1135.89 1151.80 +1.40
Baht 31.42 31.55 +0.41
Peso 41.75 43.84 +5.01
Rupiah 9350.00 9060.00 -3.10
Rupee 54.61 53.08 -2.79
Ringgit 3.1485 3.1685 +0.64
Yuan 6.3468 6.2940 -0.83
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Yingchien Lee in
TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
