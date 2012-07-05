SINGAPORE, July 5 The Philippine peso rose on Thursday, a day after Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its credit rating on the country to one notch below investment grade, while most of its Asian peers eased ahead of the European Central Bank's rate decision. S&P upgraded the long-term sovereign credit rating of the Philippines to BB plus from BB with a stable outlook late on Wednesday, a move likely to boost bonds and currency trades and further lift an equity market that has hit new peaks this week. The move helped the peso rise 0.6 percent to 41.600 against the dollar on Thursday, although the local unit gave up some of the gains on caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by the central bank. The peso stood at 41.69 by 0310 GMT. "The market is right now being cautious as they suspect agent banks (of the central bank) of supporting the dollar and after a dollar-short squeeze yesterday. Traders are just sitting on offers but not trying to push dollar/peso lower," said a European bank dealer in Manila. "But I would assume that there will be fresh inflows, especially in the fixed income market. The equity market would also rally with the upgrade," the dealer said, adding he was looking to buy the peso on dips. Manila stocks rose 0.3 percent, outperforming Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan which fell 0.5 percent. The three-year Philippine government bond yield eased 1 basis point to 3.961 percent. Many traders and analysts said the peso has factored the upgrade in, to some degree, but the rise could be a further booster for the domestic currency. "It is sort of priced in as Fitch has them at BB plus. But not all," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore, adding that the peso was expected to stay firm with a target of 40.00 by end of this year. The peso is the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year with a 5.1 percent gain against the dollar, thanks to inflows. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0310 GMT Japan yen 79.86 79.87 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2669 1.2664 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.856 29.866 +0.03 Korean won 1137.30 1135.80 -0.13 Baht 31.55 31.48 -0.22 Peso 41.69 41.83 +0.34 Rupiah 9385.00 9370.00 -0.16 Rupee 54.48 54.48 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1678 3.1525 -0.48 Yuan 6.3530 6.3477 -0.08 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.86 76.92 -3.68 Sing dlr 1.2669 1.2969 +2.37 Taiwan dlr 29.856 30.290 +1.45 Korean won 1137.30 1151.80 +1.27 Baht 31.55 31.55 +0.00 Peso 41.69 43.84 +5.16 Rupiah 9385.00 9060.00 -3.46 Rupee 54.48 53.08 -2.57 Ringgit 3.1678 3.1685 +0.02 Yuan 6.3530 6.2940 -0.93 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]