By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 5 The Philippine peso rose on
Thursday after Standard & Poor's raised its credit rating on
the country to one notch below investment grade, but other
emerging Asian currencies were mixed as investors awaited a rate
decision by the European Central Bank.
The Indian rupee fell on weak investor response at
an auction for debt limits for foreign institutional investors
on Wednesday, while the South Korean won edged up on demand from
offshore funds.
A Reuters poll of economists showed a majority expect the
ECB to cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75
percent on Thursday, while money market traders are evenly split
on whether the central bank will cut the deposit rate, a
separate survey showed.
Late on Wednesday, S&P upgraded the long-term sovereign
credit rating of the Philippines to BB plus from BB with a
stable outlook late, a move likely to boost bonds and currency
trades and further lift an equity market that has hit new record
highs this week.
The move helped push the peso up as much as 0.6 percent to
41.600 to the dollar on Thursday, though it later pared gains
on caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by the
central bank.
"The market is being cautious right now as they suspect
agent banks (of the central bank) of supporting the dollar and
after a dollar-short squeeze yesterday. Traders are just sitting
on offers but not trying to push dollar/peso lower," said a
European bank dealer in Manila.
"But I would assume that there will be fresh inflows,
especially in the fixed income market. The equity market would
also rally with the upgrade," the dealer said, adding he was
looking to buy the peso on dips.
Manila stocks rose 0.2 percent, outperforming
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan which dipped
0.1 percent.
Many traders and analysts said the upgrade had already been
factored into current peso levels to some degree.
"The upgrade was not a surprise. I am not sure if this
lagged S&P move is going to prompt funds that have not invested
in Philippine to suddenly jump on board," said a senior European
bank dealer in Singapore.
The dealer said he has not heard of much demand for the
country's assets from offshore funds yet.
Still, dealers and analysts expect the upgrade to be another
boost for the domestic currency.
"It is sort of priced in as Fitch has them at BB plus," said
BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore,
adding that the peso was expected to stay firm with a target of
40.00 by end of this year.
The peso is the best performing emerging Asian currency so
far this year with a 5.2 percent gain against the dollar, thanks
to inflows.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit rose as interbank players covered
short positions before the ECB's rate decision.
Its rise came as Asian shares and the euro slid.
Dollar/ringgit is seen facing a technical resistance at
3.1700, where the daily Icimoku kijun line and tenkan line sit,
dealers said.
A Malaysian bank dealer said market players will sell the
pair again when it approaches the level.
WON
Dollar/won started the local trade higher, but it
turned lower as offshore model funds sold the pair in tepid
trading, dealers said.
Exporters also joined the offers and some interbank players
cut long positions.
But South Korean importers also bought it for payments on
dips.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0645 GMT
Japan yen 79.64 79.87 +0.29
Sing dlr 1.2660 1.2664 +0.03
Taiwan dlr 29.860 29.866 +0.02
Korean won 1134.79 1135.80 +0.09
Baht 31.55 31.48 -0.22
Peso 41.68 41.83 +0.36
Rupiah 9370.00 9370.00 +0.00
Rupee 55.01 54.48 -0.96
Ringgit 3.1610 3.1525 -0.27
Yuan 6.3523 6.3477 -0.07
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.64 76.92 -3.42
Sing dlr 1.2660 1.2969 +2.44
Taiwan dlr 29.860 30.290 +1.44
Korean won 1134.79 1151.80 +1.50
Baht 31.55 31.55 +0.00
Peso 41.68 43.84 +5.18
Rupiah 9370.00 9060.00 -3.31
Rupee 55.01 53.08 -3.51
Ringgit 3.1610 3.1685 +0.24
Yuan 6.3523 6.2940 -0.92
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and
Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing by Kim Coghill )
