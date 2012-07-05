* Philippine c.bank intervention caution caps peso's gains * Ringgit dips on dlr short-covering; 3.1700/dlr seen supported * Won edges up on model funds, exporters; importers limit (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 5 The Philippine peso rose on Thursday after Standard & Poor's raised its credit rating on the country to one notch below investment grade, but other emerging Asian currencies were mixed as investors awaited a rate decision by the European Central Bank. The Indian rupee fell on weak investor response at an auction for debt limits for foreign institutional investors on Wednesday, while the South Korean won edged up on demand from offshore funds. A Reuters poll of economists showed a majority expect the ECB to cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent on Thursday, while money market traders are evenly split on whether the central bank will cut the deposit rate, a separate survey showed. Late on Wednesday, S&P upgraded the long-term sovereign credit rating of the Philippines to BB plus from BB with a stable outlook late, a move likely to boost bonds and currency trades and further lift an equity market that has hit new record highs this week. The move helped push the peso up as much as 0.6 percent to 41.600 to the dollar on Thursday, though it later pared gains on caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by the central bank. "The market is being cautious right now as they suspect agent banks (of the central bank) of supporting the dollar and after a dollar-short squeeze yesterday. Traders are just sitting on offers but not trying to push dollar/peso lower," said a European bank dealer in Manila. "But I would assume that there will be fresh inflows, especially in the fixed income market. The equity market would also rally with the upgrade," the dealer said, adding he was looking to buy the peso on dips. Manila stocks rose 0.2 percent, outperforming Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan which dipped 0.1 percent. Many traders and analysts said the upgrade had already been factored into current peso levels to some degree. "The upgrade was not a surprise. I am not sure if this lagged S&P move is going to prompt funds that have not invested in Philippine to suddenly jump on board," said a senior European bank dealer in Singapore. The dealer said he has not heard of much demand for the country's assets from offshore funds yet. Still, dealers and analysts expect the upgrade to be another boost for the domestic currency. "It is sort of priced in as Fitch has them at BB plus," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore, adding that the peso was expected to stay firm with a target of 40.00 by end of this year. The peso is the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year with a 5.2 percent gain against the dollar, thanks to inflows. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit rose as interbank players covered short positions before the ECB's rate decision. Its rise came as Asian shares and the euro slid. Dollar/ringgit is seen facing a technical resistance at 3.1700, where the daily Icimoku kijun line and tenkan line sit, dealers said. A Malaysian bank dealer said market players will sell the pair again when it approaches the level. WON Dollar/won started the local trade higher, but it turned lower as offshore model funds sold the pair in tepid trading, dealers said. Exporters also joined the offers and some interbank players cut long positions. But South Korean importers also bought it for payments on dips. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Japan yen 79.64 79.87 +0.29 Sing dlr 1.2660 1.2664 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.860 29.866 +0.02 Korean won 1134.79 1135.80 +0.09 Baht 31.55 31.48 -0.22 Peso 41.68 41.83 +0.36 Rupiah 9370.00 9370.00 +0.00 Rupee 55.01 54.48 -0.96 Ringgit 3.1610 3.1525 -0.27 Yuan 6.3523 6.3477 -0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.64 76.92 -3.42 Sing dlr 1.2660 1.2969 +2.44 Taiwan dlr 29.860 30.290 +1.44 Korean won 1134.79 1151.80 +1.50 Baht 31.55 31.55 +0.00 Peso 41.68 43.84 +5.18 Rupiah 9370.00 9060.00 -3.31 Rupee 55.01 53.08 -3.51 Ringgit 3.1610 3.1685 +0.24 Yuan 6.3523 6.2940 -0.92 (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing by Kim Coghill ) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]