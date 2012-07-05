(Adds named item code) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 5 Long positions in the Philippine peso quadrupled during the last two weeks to stand at their highest since February, while optimistic bets on the Korean won more than tripled to notch their highest since March, according to a Reuters survey. The survey of 12 currency analysts, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, showed bearish bets on the Indian rupee fell sharply due to mounting hopes for reforms since Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took over running the finance ministry. Short positions in the Indonesian rupiah nearly halved on improving liquidity. Asian currencies benefitted from an unexpected agreement to tackle Europe's debt crisis at a European Union summit last week, and growing expectations that major central banks will ease policy further. The peso, the best performing currency in emerging Asia with a 5.2 percent gain against the dollar so far this year, was given another boost on Wednesday when Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its credit rating on the Philippines to one notch below investment grade. The won was helped by inflows to the country's stocks and bonds, while South Korean exporters also bought it. This Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won , Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah , Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The findings of the survey are as follows (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 5-Jul -0.08 -0.78 -0.39 0.76 0.18 0.23 0.34 -0.84 0.23 22-Jun 0.52 -0.22 -0.57 1.29 0.18 1.54 0.19 -0.21 0.35 08-Jun 0.17 0.55 0.25 1.19 0.58 1.33 0.77 0.35 0.54 24-May 0.11 1.03 0.05 0.87 0.43 1.76 0.49 0.42 0.66 10-May -0.19 0.12 -1.19 0.31 -0.15 1.74 -0.38 -0.22 0.07 26-Apr -0.68 -0.06 -1.43 0.21 -0.36 1.38 -0.33 -0.76 -0.19 12-Apr -0.19 0.61 -0.66 0.45 -0.26 0.74 -0.18 -0.65 -0.37 (Additional reporting by Heather Chen and Anooja Debnath; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]