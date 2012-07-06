* Sing dlr down on short-covering in dlr, euro * Ringgit threatens to clear 3.1700 resistance * Won falls on hedge funds, exporters relieve (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 6 Emerging Asian currencies fell against the dollar and the euro on Friday despite Thursday's monetary policy easing by three major central banks as investors booked profits before key U.S. payroll data is published. Most regional units are headed for small weekly losses as the Singapore dollar, the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso suffered from short-covering in both the greenback and the euro. The South Korean won slid on hedge funds' offers. The weakness came as market players saw more stimulus on Thursday from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England as already priced in. An unexpected rate cut by Peoples' Bank of China (PBOC) on Thursday was not enough to boost risk sentiment as dealers and analysts said the easing may indicate how desperate Beijing is to shore up the economy, especially before the release next week of data such as second quarter growth on July 13. "A rate cut is always a double-edged sword. It has a good effect, but it means things are bad," said Adam Gilmour, head of FX & derivatives sales of Citigroup in Singapore, when asked why China's rate cut could not support emerging Asian currencies. "When you have a surprise rate cut, it means things are bad indeed, because they could not wait." If June U.S. job figures later on Friday show nonfarm payrolls increased more than 120,000 last month, emerging Asian currencies may rise, Gilmour said. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to rise 90,000 in June, but market players forecast higher numbers after Thursday's strong private employment data. The indicator will offer clues on the extent of damage the euro zone's debt crisis is inflicting on the world's top economy and whether the Fed might also attempt more monetary stimulus such as a third round of quantitative easing (QE3). Some market participants said a positive surprise from the data could be another blow to riskier assets including emerging Asian currencies, as that may dampen hopes of further easing by the U.S. central bank. "If we see below 100,000, it would be risk rally because of QE expectations," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. "Risk could be pressured if we see figures above 100,000 in some convoluted ways," Supaat added. Most emerging Asian currencies were already set for weekly losses and the Chinese yuan was seen underperforming with a 0.2 percent dip against the dollar so far this week. But the Philippine peso and the South Korean won bucked against the trend on inflows. The Indian rupee also has advanced. The peso, this year's best performing emerging Asian currency, has gained 0.8 percent versus the greenback so far this week on inflows from offshore. On Wednesday, Standard & Poor's upgraded its credit rating on the country to one notch below investment grade. The won also gained 0.7 percent for the week. Long positions in the peso quadrupled during the last two weeks to stand at their highest since February, while bullish bets on the Korean won more than tripled to notch their highest level since March, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose on short-covering as the euro languished at five-week low against the dollar and at record lows versus commodity currencies. Despite weakness in the euro, the euro/Singapore dollar gained as investors took profits from recent gains in the city-state's currency versus the single unit. On Thursday, euro/Singapore dollar fell to as low as 1.5631, the lowest since September 2001. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit gained and threatened to clear a resistance at 3.1700, where the daily Ichimoku kijun line and tenkan line sit, on short-covering and fixing-related demand, dealers said. Interbank players adjusted positions before the U.S. job figures on Friday and other economic data next week. But a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur said the pair is expected to turn lower next week if the U.S. data indicate the economy is improving. "If we don't see bad news tonight and next week, we will see a more risk-on mood. Fixing demand does not indicate real dollar demand," the dealer added. PHILIPPINE PESO Interbank players' short-covering lifted dollar/peso , while investors were keeping an eye on the U.S. job data. "If the NFP (nonfarm payrolls) beats expectations, there will be more dollar short-covering as chances of QE3 diminish," said a European bank dealer in Manila. The dealer said dollar/peso is seen having room to rise to 41.90. But Barclays said in a note that its medium-term view on the peso remains constructive on the positive ratings story, solid balance of payments position, and improved political environment, although the central bank may manage the pace of appreciation. WON Dollar/won rose as offshore hedge funds bought the pair and on demand linked to foreign investors' stock sales. But its upside was capped around 1,140 as exporters sold dollars for settlements. Some interbank players were still looking for chances to sell dollar/won near the level with some technical resistance lines, dealers said. The pair a 120-day moving average at 1,140.5, a 100-day moving average at 1,142.6 and a 200-day moving average at 1,143.6. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0625 GMT Japan yen 79.84 79.91 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2677 1.2638 -0.31 Taiwan dlr 29.883 29.890 +0.02 Korean won 1137.20 1135.00 -0.19 Baht 31.63 31.53 -0.32 Peso 41.81 41.68 -0.30 Rupiah 9390.00 9375.00 -0.16 Rupee 55.41 54.94 -0.85 Ringgit 3.1700 3.1605 -0.30 Yuan 6.3655 6.3559 -0.15 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.84 76.92 -3.66 Sing dlr 1.2677 1.2969 +2.30 Taiwan dlr 29.883 30.290 +1.36 Korean won 1137.20 1151.80 +1.28 Baht 31.63 31.55 -0.25 Peso 41.81 43.84 +4.87 Rupiah 9390.00 9060.00 -3.51 Rupee 55.41 53.08 -4.21 Ringgit 3.1700 3.1685 -0.05 Yuan 6.3655 6.2940 -1.12 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Eric Meijer) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]