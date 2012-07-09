* Peso falls on interbank names; foreign funds inactive
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 9 The Philippine peso fell on
Monday after the central bank took steps to curb sharp gains on
speculation and amid weakness in its Asian peers on sluggish
global growth, but dealers and analysts said the currency's
outlook stayed positive.
On Saturday, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it had
toughened the rules on its short-term special deposit instrument
that has attracted 1.7 trillion pesos ($40.66 billion) in funds.
Philippine authorities have expressed concern that foreign
funds may have been taking advantage of the higher rates being
offered by the special deposit account (SDA) facility,
introduced by the central bank in 1998 to help manage liquidity
in the financial system.
The peso fell 0.5 percent against the dollar in Monday's
morning domestic trade with interbank players selling the
Philippine currency, but its depreciation was less than that of
the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah.
The peso also found technical support around 41.90-42.10 per
dollar, the previous lows and former solid resistance. Some
interbank names bought the peso on dips, especially around
42.00, while offshore funds showed little interest in selling
the unit, dealers in Manila and Singapore said.
Manila's measures "may have some impact on inflows to
Philippines, given that SDA pays above treasury bills," said
Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in
Singapore.
"But people are still positive on the peso compared to other
regional FX and they may look into other ways to get more peso
exposure," he said. "If equity does not see a major sell-off
because of the global easing signs, we remain positive on the
peso compared to the rest."
Manila stocks dropped 1.7 percent, while MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 1.6 percent.
Tanuwidjaja recommended investors buy the peso against the
ringgit, the rupiah and the Thai baht.
Other analysts and dealers shared his positive view on the
peso.
The rosy outlook came as the Manila's Budget chief said the
country set an infrastructure budget of 400 billion pesos for
2013, the highest ever, which will boost the economy.
"In the longer term, we see the peso as a darling right now.
In risk-off mode, it does not swing. But in risk-on mode, it is
reactive," said a European bank dealer in Singapore, who
predicted it "will continue to be an outperformer this year."
The peso, helped by inflows, has been the best performer
among emerging Asian currencies this year, gaining 4.4 percent
against the dollar.
On Monday, regional units reacted to data on Friday showing
U.S. employers added only 80,000 new jobs in June, below 90,000
forecast.
China's consumer and producer prices also eased more than
expected in June, signaling falling demand for goods from the
world's second-biggest economy.
Investors are keeping an eye on a meeting of euro zone
financial ministers later on the day, which will focus on
follow-up steps to European leaders' plan to shore up indebted
states and banks, but the latest talks may only highlight the
initial deal's limitations.
Market players are also awaiting the minutes of the Fed's
June meeting, which will be released on Wednesday, and China's
second-quarter growth data on Friday.
"Outlook for the week seems negative given uncertainties
regarding EU finance ministers meetings, FOMC minutes, and
Chinese GDP data," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and
strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
"It seems that global slowdown is continuing and high
financial risks are still there, and that markets will need to
see evidence of both improving before staging a sustainable
recovery."
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah rose in subdued trading as local
players and Japanese banks bought it, dealers said.
State-run banks offered the pair on rallies, limiting its
upside, dealers said.
But investors were looking to buy dollar/rupiah on dips,
given global risk aversion, they added.
"Sentiment still stayed on bearish risks," said a
Jakarta-based dealer, adding investors placed dollar bids on
downside.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit gained on deepened worries about
global growth.
A senior dealer for a Malaysian bank said it looked better
to buy the pair around 3.17-3.18, given global risk aversion and
despite caution over possible dollar-selling intervention by the
central bank.
Technically, the dollar/ringgit has room to rise further,
probably to a resistance line at 3.2000, a daily double top.
"I see troubles ahead of the EU group meeting," the dealer
said, referring to the meeting among euro zone's finance
ministers.
"The BNM (Bank Negara Malaysia) may step in, but it will
watch other central banks and will not reverse a trend," the
dealer added.
WON
Dollar/won started the local trade at a session high of
1,145.0 but gave up some of the initial gains to end at 1,141.4
as local interbank players cleared long positions.
Offshore funds bought the pair, while South Korean exporters
were reluctant to sell it, dealers said.
"There is few reason not to expect higher dollar/won, but I
don't think it would rise above 1,144," said a foreign bank
dealer in Seoul.
The pair currently has a 200-day moving average at 1,143.6.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0615 GMT
Japan yen 79.68 79.67 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.2719 1.2711 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.923 29.922 -0.00
Korean won 1141.70 1137.80 -0.34
Baht 31.76 31.64 -0.38
Peso 41.99 41.79 -0.48
Rupiah 9435.00 9380.00 -0.58
Rupee 56.01 55.42 -1.05
Ringgit 3.1855 3.1730 -0.39
Yuan 6.3729 6.3644 -0.13
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.68 76.92 -3.47
Sing dlr 1.2719 1.2969 +1.97
Taiwan dlr 29.923 30.290 +1.23
Korean won 1141.70 1151.80 +0.88
Baht 31.76 31.55 -0.66
Peso 41.99 43.84 +4.41
Rupiah 9435.00 9060.00 -3.97
Rupee 56.01 53.08 -5.23
Ringgit 3.1855 3.1685 -0.53
Yuan 6.3729 6.2940 -1.24
($1 = 41.8050 Philippine pesos)
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analysts and Krishna Kumar
in SYDNEY and Rick Lloyd; Editing by Eric Meijer)
