SINGAPORE, July 11 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Japan yen 79.26 79.42 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.2682 1.2687 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.946 29.985 +0.13 Korean won 1145.60 1143.70 -0.17 Baht 31.73 31.65 -0.25 Peso 41.91 41.86 -0.12 Rupiah 9425.00 9425.00 +0.00 Rupee 55.39 55.39 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1835 3.1805 -0.09 Yuan 6.3676 6.3659 -0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.26 76.92 -2.95 Sing dlr 1.2682 1.2969 +2.26 Taiwan dlr 29.946 30.290 +1.15 Korean won 1145.60 1151.80 +0.54 Baht 31.73 31.55 -0.57 Peso 41.91 43.84 +4.61 Rupiah 9425.00 9060.00 -3.87 Rupee 55.39 53.08 -4.17 Ringgit 3.1835 3.1685 -0.47 Yuan 6.3676 6.2940 -1.16 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)