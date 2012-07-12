SINGAPORE, July 12 The South Korean won fell on Thursday after the central bank surprised markets with a rate cut, sending investors hurrying to cover short dollar positions and offshore funds to sell the local unit. The won started local trade slightly weaker at 1,142.0 per dollar and slid to 1,147.4. It stood at 1,146.0 as of 0210 GMT as domestic exporters bought the South Korean currency for settlements on dips, dealers said. Bank of Korea lowered interest rates for the first time in more than three years, contrary to market expectations, as risks in the global economy mounted and it sought to boost domestic demand. But dealers and analysts doubt if the rate cut will undermine the won any further as it is perceived to support the economy, but the local currency is seen staying under pressure from a weaker global outlook amid persistent worries about euro zone debt. "It will support equities and help bring foreign portfolio buying interest back into the country," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong. "Proactive monetary policy should be viewed as economically supportive in this environment," Tihanyi added. A foreign bank dealer in Seoul said the rate cut was fully priced into the won now. Meanwhile, other emerging currencies slid after data showing Australian employment surprisingly fell in June. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0210 GMT Japan yen 79.59 79.74 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2660 1.2635 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.955 29.974 +0.06 Korean won 1146.00 1140.90 -0.45 Baht 31.74 31.71 -0.09 Peso 41.93 41.88 -0.12 Rupiah 9455.00 9410.00 -0.48 Rupee 55.62 55.62 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1820 3.1790 -0.09 Yuan 6.3706 6.3686 -0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.59 76.92 -3.36 Sing dlr 1.2660 1.2969 +2.44 Taiwan dlr 29.955 30.290 +1.12 Korean won 1146.00 1151.80 +0.51 Baht 31.74 31.55 -0.60 Peso 41.93 43.84 +4.57 Rupiah 9455.00 9060.00 -4.18 Rupee 55.62 53.08 -4.57 Ringgit 3.1820 3.1685 -0.42 Yuan 6.3706 6.2940 -1.20 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer ) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]