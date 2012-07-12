SINGAPORE, July 12 The South Korean won fell on
Thursday after the central bank surprised markets with a rate
cut, sending investors hurrying to cover short dollar positions
and offshore funds to sell the local unit.
The won started local trade slightly weaker at
1,142.0 per dollar and slid to 1,147.4. It stood at 1,146.0 as
of 0210 GMT as domestic exporters bought the South Korean
currency for settlements on dips, dealers said.
Bank of Korea lowered interest rates for the first time in
more than three years, contrary to market expectations, as risks
in the global economy mounted and it sought to boost domestic
demand.
But dealers and analysts doubt if the rate cut will
undermine the won any further as it is perceived to support the
economy, but the local currency is seen staying under pressure
from a weaker global outlook amid persistent worries about euro
zone debt.
"It will support equities and help bring foreign portfolio
buying interest back into the country," said Sacha Tihanyi,
senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong.
"Proactive monetary policy should be viewed as economically
supportive in this environment," Tihanyi added.
A foreign bank dealer in Seoul said the rate cut was fully
priced into the won now.
Meanwhile, other emerging currencies slid after data showing
Australian employment surprisingly fell in June.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0210 GMT
Japan yen 79.59 79.74 +0.19
Sing dlr 1.2660 1.2635 -0.20
Taiwan dlr 29.955 29.974 +0.06
Korean won 1146.00 1140.90 -0.45
Baht 31.74 31.71 -0.09
Peso 41.93 41.88 -0.12
Rupiah 9455.00 9410.00 -0.48
Rupee 55.62 55.62 +0.00
Ringgit 3.1820 3.1790 -0.09
Yuan 6.3706 6.3686 -0.03
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.59 76.92 -3.36
Sing dlr 1.2660 1.2969 +2.44
Taiwan dlr 29.955 30.290 +1.12
Korean won 1146.00 1151.80 +0.51
Baht 31.74 31.55 -0.60
Peso 41.93 43.84 +4.57
Rupiah 9455.00 9060.00 -4.18
Rupee 55.62 53.08 -4.57
Ringgit 3.1820 3.1685 -0.42
Yuan 6.3706 6.2940 -1.20
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer )
