* Offshore funds dump won after rate cut; 1,153-55/dlr eyed
* Sing dlr down vs ringgit on profit-taking
* Rupiah down on local, foreign banks; muted on BI
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 12 The South Korean won led
declines in emerging Asian currencies on Thursday after the
central bank surprised markets with its first rate cut in over
three years, while other regional units fell as a drop in
Australian employment added to global growth worries.
Sentiment towards riskier assets such as emerging Asian
currencies had already soured after minutes from the Federal
Reserve's June meeting on Wednesday showed more monetary easing
was not on the cards for now.
The won ended local trade down 0.9 percent, its
largest daily percentage fall since May 16, at 1,151.5.
Technically, the currency is seen as having room to weaken
further to 1,153-1,155. Around that level, it has the 38.2
percent retracement of strengthening between late May and early
July, as well as a 55-day moving average.
The Bank of Korea finally joined a global rush to ease
monetary policy, cutting its benchmark rate 25
basis points to help fend off the impact of the global economic
slowdown.
The central bank is expected to cut rates once more by the
end of this year, a Reuters poll showed.
"This cut may not be the beginning of a sustained rate
cut(cycle) but it will be the beginning of a dovish view of
rates by BOK (Bank of Korea)," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan,
head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB
Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
"We see further weakness in the currency, and see markets
leaning towards softer short-term interest rate swap rates."
One-year South Korean interest rate swaps (IRS)
plummeted 30 basis points (bps), while one-year
basis spread against one-year cross-currency swap rates
narrowed to 127 bps, the lowest since October
2007.
Usually, a narrower basis means a smaller yield for foreign
investment in rates.
But some dealers and analysts said the rate cut may not
undermine the won much further if it is perceived as supporting
the economy.
"It will support equities and help bring foreign portfolio
buying interest back into the country," said Sacha Tihanyi,
senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong.
"Proactive monetary policy should be viewed as economically
supportive in this environment," Tihanyi added.
The Asian Development Bank expects economic growth across
developing countries of Asia to slow to 6.5 percent this year
from 7.2 percent in 2011, its president said.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar slid against the greenback
after the weaker Australia jobs data.
The currency also fell against the Malaysian ringgit
as investors took profits.
On Wednesday, the Singapore dollar hit a 14-year high versus
the ringgit.
RUPIAH
The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.5 percent against the
dollar on selling from local and foreign banks.
The central bank was spotted buying the rupiah through
state-run banks to limit its downside, dealers said.
Currency players were unfazed by Bank Indonesia's decision
to hold its benchmark interest rate at 5.75 percent, which was
was widely expected.
Meanwhile, a government agency said Italian tyre maker
Pirelli plans to build a tyre factory worth $126 million in
Indonesia, prompting some hopes of inflows.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0720 GMT
Japan yen 79.32 79.74 +0.53
Sing dlr 1.2698 1.2635 -0.50
Taiwan dlr 29.992 29.974 -0.06
Korean won 1152.10 1140.90 -0.97
Baht 31.78 31.71 -0.22
Peso 42.05 41.88 -0.40
Rupiah 9455.00 9410.00 -0.48
Rupee 55.74 55.62 -0.21
Ringgit 3.1860 3.1790 -0.22
Yuan 6.3707 6.3686 -0.03
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.32 76.92 -3.03
Sing dlr 1.2698 1.2969 +2.13
Taiwan dlr 29.992 30.290 +0.99
Korean won 1152.10 1151.80 -0.03
Baht 31.78 31.55 -0.72
Peso 42.05 43.84 +4.27
Rupiah 9455.00 9060.00 -4.18
Rupee 55.74 53.08 -4.76
Ringgit 3.1860 3.1685 -0.55
Yuan 6.3707 6.2940 -1.20
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
