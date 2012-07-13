* Sing dlr eases on weak Q2 GDP, some see policy easing * Won turns higher on exporters, but down 1.1 pct for week * China GDP relief may not last long - analysts, dealers (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 13 Most emerging Asian currencies turned higher on Friday as investors covered short positions after China's growth data provided brief support, but most regional units were set for weekly losses on worries about the slowing global economy. Early in the day, Asia ex-Japan currencies slid as data showed Singapore economy surprisingly contracted in the second quarter and South Korea's central bank lowered growth forecasts. But emerging Asian units such as the Philippine peso recouped those losses after China's second-quarter growth met market expectations, prompting investors to unwind bearish bets which they had built up in anticipation of a weaker number. The world's No.2 economy grew 7.6 percent in April-June quarter from a year earlier, its slowest pace in three years. The Indian rupee and the South Korean won found further support from demand from corporates such as South Korean exporters, dealers said. Still, fears of a slowdown in the global economy and euro zone debt problems have dampened sentiment for riskier assets such as emerging Asian currencies, whose economies are largely export driven, dealers and analysts said. Moody's Investors Service surprised markets early in the day by downgrading Italy's government bond rating by two notches to Baa2 and warned it could cut further. Credit Agricole CIB said in a note that weaker growth numbers in major markets and emerging countries, as well as a lack of details on European debt plans have opened the door to the markets possibly pricing in a harsher global slowdown. "The third quarter will still likely to be under a largely risk-off trading environment. So, emerging Asian currencies would be vulnerable," said Frances Cheung, the bank's senior strategist in Hong Kong. Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore, expected more negative shocks from the global economy, but expected them to be tempered by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan may ease monetary conditions further. Ng also expected further bouts of risk aversion in the third quarter that would check any strength in Asian currencies. The sense of gloom worsened following Singapore data showing its economy shrank 1.1 percent, on an annualised seasonally adjusted basis, in the second quarter from the previous three months, missing a Reuters poll forecast for 0.3 percent growth. South Korea's central bank also lowered this year's economic growth and inflation forecasts, supporting expectations of a further rate cut after the bank on Thursday announced its first cut in more than three years, surprising the market. The reduction in the base rate by 25 basis points to 3.0 percent put the won on course to be the worst performing emerging Asian currency this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. The South Korean unit lost 1.1 percent against the dollar. "While the market was too fixated on QE3 by the Fed, the view is being challenged. And the risk now is not Fed doing a QE3 but Asia instead kicking off its first QE," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, referring to monetary policy stimulus of quantitative easing. WON The won initially hit a two-week low of 1,155.4 as the central bank cut its 2012 GDP growth forecast to 3.0 percent from a 3.5 percent. But it turned firmer to end local trade at 1,150.3 after China's economic growth data and as offshore funds and exporters bought it on dips. Still, the currency's outlook is not bright as foreign investors continued to sell the country's stocks and bond futures. Foreign investors sold a combined net 1.26 Korean won ($1.09 billion) in the country's main stock exchange during the five consecutive sessions, according to data from the Korea Exchange. South Korean interest rate swaps (IRS) also extended their plunge. Five-year IRS dropped to 2.900 percent, the lowest since 1999 as offshore funds cut their paid positions following the rate cut. One-year IRS also dropped to the lowest since October 2010. That indicated foreigners are pricing in more rate cuts in the near term, especially after the central bank cut growth outlook. Investors had paid short-dated fixed swaps because floating rate was high and they could earn a decent carry were stopped out of their positions by the rate cut. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased as sluggish second-quarter growth data prompted some expectations that the Monetary Authority of Singapore may ease its policy in October meeting. The city-state's currency also came under pressure as investors took profits from its gains against the Malaysian ringgit. But the Singapore dollar found some support as hedge funds bought it on dips. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah slid on selling from foreign banks, although the central bank was spotted buying it through state-run banks. Investors were looking to sell the rupiah on any rallies, dealers said. "It is really hard to see dollar/rupiah to go below 9,350," said a Jakarta-based dealer, adding the level would be good to buy dollars. (Additional reporting by Chang Tae-min in SEOUL, Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI, Saikat Chartterjee in HONG KONG and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)