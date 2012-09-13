* Long Taiwan dlr positions largest since early Feb
* Bullish bets on ringgit, baht largest since early Mar
* Optimistic yuan positions largest since late April
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Bullish bets on the Taiwan
dollar hit a near eight-month high in the last two weeks as
hopes for more global stimulus and European steps to tackle the
region's debt crisis restored some confidence in riskier assets,
a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Long positions in the Malaysian ringgit and the
Thai baht increased to their largest since early March
while bullish bets on the Chinese yuan touched a near
five-month peak, the survey of 12 currency analysts.
Optimistic views on the Philippine peso, the
Singapore dollar and the South Korean won
reached their highest since early August, according to the poll
conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.
That compared with the previous survey released on Aug. 30,
which showed currency players reduced bullish bets on most
emerging Asian currencies amid caution over policies of the
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
But a weaker August U.S. jobs data and Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's comments boosted hopes that the central bank will
launch another stimulus such as a third round of quantitative
easing this week. The U.S. central bank is set to conclude its
policy meeting later in the day.
European policymakers also took steps to ease the three-year
debt crisis with the ECB announcing a new bond-buying programme.
Germany's Constitutional Court also approved the euro zone's
bailout fund.
Such positive developments improved sentiment on currencies
of export-dependent emerging Asian countries.
The Taiwan dollar on Thursday hit its strongest level versus
the greenback in more than three months, despite sightings of
central bank intervention to sell the Taiwanese unit, as demand
ppoured in from foreign financial institutions and the island's
exporters.
On Wednesday, the ringgit touched a four-month peak, fuelled
by fund inflows and exporters.
Global weakness in the dollar also prompted currency market
players to raise long positions in the yuan to their largest
since late April.
Still, some investors saw such optimistic positions in
emerging Asian currencies as excessive, given a slowing regional
economy.
Some dealers and analysts expected regional units to see
some corrections, especially if the Fed falls short of market
hopes, saying expectations for another round of quantitative
easing mostly have been priced in.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar,
Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
13-Sept -0.59 -0.83 -1.03 0.17 -0.82 -0.25 -1.00 -1.13 -0.73
30-Aug 0.07 -0.42 -0.05 0.70 -0.15 0.08 -0.44 -0.20 -0.04
16-Aug -0.01 -0.69 -0.61 0.52 0.21 0.34 -0.30 -0.48 -0.06
02-Aug -0.34 -1.04 -1.11 -0.10 0.17 0.10 -0.60 -1.15 -0.22
19-Jul -0.35 -0.98 -1.11 0.10 0.02 0.29 -0.06 -1.13 -0.20
05-Jul -0.08 -0.78 -0.39 0.76 0.18 0.23 0.34 -0.84 0.23
22-Jun 0.52 -0.22 -0.57 1.29 0.18 1.54 0.19 -0.21 0.35
(Additional reporting by Anooja Debnath, Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)
