SINGAPORE, Sept 14 The following table shows the
position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140
GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0140 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.53 77.52 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.2232 1.2251 +0.16
Taiwan dlr 29.487 29.699 +0.72
Korean won 1121.50 1128.40 +0.62
Baht 30.82 30.91 +0.29
Peso 41.53 41.75 +0.53
Rupiah 9570.00 9570.00 +0.00
Rupee 55.42 55.43 +0.02
Ringgit 3.0520 3.0790 +0.88
Yuan 6.3200 6.3296 +0.15
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.53 76.92 -0.79
Sing dlr 1.2232 1.2969 +6.03
Taiwan dlr 29.487 30.290 +2.72
Korean won 1121.50 1151.80 +2.70
Baht 30.82 31.55 +2.37
Peso 41.53 43.84 +5.56
Rupiah 9570.00 9060.00 -5.33
Rupee 55.42 53.08 -4.22
Ringgit 3.0520 3.1685 +3.82
Yuan 6.3200 6.2940 -0.41
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)
