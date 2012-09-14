* Won rises on S&P, fin min comment on bond appetite * Philippine peso up on offshore funds * Taiwan dlr at 4-mth high on foreigners, exporters * "Mild" Taiwan, Philippine intervention spotted - dealers (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Emerging Asian currencies rallied on Friday to gain for the week, after the Federal Reserve's new round of aggressive stimulus brightened the outlook for the world's biggest economy and thus Asian exports. Many market participants also believe the Fed's move will result in an increase in capital inflows to Asia, particularly as its commitment to keep super-low rates out to 2015 is likely to increase the appeal of dollar-funded carry trades. "Asia FX will run further from here," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. The won hit its highest level in more than six months, also lifted after Standard & Poor's upgraded South Korea's sovereign credit rating by one notch to A-plus and after a senior finance ministry official said more countries want to buy the country's treasury bonds. The Taiwan dollar touched its strongest level in more than four months on foreign financial inflows and demand from exporters, while the Malaysian ringgit rose to its firmest since early May. The Philippine peso enjoyed inflows from offshore funds and the Singapore dollar hit its strongest in more than a year, tracking a higher euro. For the week, the ringgit has jumped 2.1 percent against the greenback, while the Taiwan dollar, the Thai baht, the won and the rupee have all notched up gains of more than 1 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed. Building upon gains made on a German court approval of the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme, the advances were part of a widespread rally for risk assets after the Fed said it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustainable upturn in the weak job market. By contrast, four Asia-pacific central banks' decided to hold interest rates steady on Thursday. Westpac's Cavenagh said he would add bullish bets on the ringgit on Malaysia's strong fundamentals, and on the Indian rupee on carry trades, but wouldn't necessarily be long everything within Asia against the dollar. "I think intervention risk is growing for some pairs. To me, the Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso are looking quite expensive on a relative value basis," he said, referring to the two best performing emerging Asian currencies so far this year. But some dealers and analysts doubt that emerging Asian currencies will benefit from more inflows, given slowing regional economies. "Markets have got everything they wanted. They will focus on gloomy fundamentals and may be vulnerable to negative factors," said a South Korean bank dealer in Seoul. Maybank FX research head Saktiandi Supaat said carry trades may not lend that much support. "The interest rate differential is a key for carry trades, but rate hikes in Asia are not certain because of global growth concerns," Supaat said. WON The S&P's rating upgrade helped the won gain 1 percent to 1,116.8, its strongest since March 9 on mounting demand from offshore funds, especially bond inflows. A senior finance ministry official told Reuters more European and Southeast Asian countries want to start buying the country's treasury bonds, reflecting their growing popularity as a safer asset. Foreign investors also scooped up a net 1.28 trillion won ($1.1 billion) in Seoul shares, their biggest daily purchases since Aug. 9. However, South Korean importers bought dollars for payments on dips, limiting the won's upside, and caution also grew over possible intervention by foreign exchange authorities. "The won definitely found support from external factors. Any falls would provide opportunities to buy on dips. But we have had a bunch of postive news and caution about intervention is increasing. So, it might be difficult to see a strong rally," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced to 3.0410 per dollar, its strongest since May 4 on a higher euro and daily fixing-related demand, dealers said. Some traders took profits before a long weekend with Malaysian financial markets closed on Monday and ahead of technical resistance at 3.0400, a peak hit on April 3, analysts said. But investors expect the ringgit to strengthen further, dealers said. "Few wanted to take short dollar positions here due to profit taking. But there should be some carry trades and my strategy is to sell dollars on rallies" said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar extended gains to hit 29.380 to the greenback, its strongest level since May 11, on inflows from foreign financial institutions and as the island's exporters scrambled for the local unit. The central bank was spotted buying the U.S. dollar, but the intervention was not particularly aggressive amid heavy trade, dealers said. Taiwanese importers also took the slide in the U.S. dollar as an opportunity to buy it for settlements. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso rose on demand from offshore funds, dealers said. The central bank was initially spotted buying dollars at 41.50 per dollar, but it later allowed the peso to strengthen past that level, they added. "The central bank may take cover ahead of the coming tsunami. With the dollar lower across the board, I don't think it would stand in the way and it will let the dollar go lower" said a foreign bank dealer in Manila. The dealer said the peso is expected to head to 41.25. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar touched 1.2206 to U.S. dollar, its strongest level since Sept. 9, 2011. But investors hesitated to add the city-state's unit further on growing caution over possible intervention to stem its strength by the central bank. "Excessive Singapore dollars strength will likely continue to be contained given that the Singapore dollar NEER is perceived to be in close proximity to the extreme strong end of its fluctuation band," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore, referring to the nominal effective exchange rate. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.61 77.52 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.2208 1.2251 +0.35 Taiwan dlr 29.392 29.699 +1.04 Korean won 1116.90 1128.40 +1.03 Baht 30.77 30.91 +0.45 Peso 41.43 41.75 +0.78 Rupiah 9500.00 9570.00 +0.74 Rupee 54.69 55.43 +1.35 Ringgit 3.0450 3.0790 +1.12 Yuan 6.3188 6.3296 +0.17 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.61 76.92 -0.89 Sing dlr 1.2208 1.2969 +6.23 Taiwan dlr 29.392 30.290 +3.06 Korean won 1116.90 1151.80 +3.12 Baht 30.77 31.55 +2.53 Peso 41.43 43.84 +5.83 Rupiah 9500.00 9060.00 -4.63 Rupee 54.69 53.08 -2.94 Ringgit 3.0450 3.1685 +4.06 Yuan 6.3188 6.2940 -0.39 ($1 = 1128.4500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Ye-na Park in SEOUL and Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Edwina Gibbs) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]