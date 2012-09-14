* Won rises on S&P, fin min comment on bond appetite
* Philippine peso up on offshore funds
* Taiwan dlr at 4-mth high on foreigners, exporters
* "Mild" Taiwan, Philippine intervention spotted - dealers
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Emerging Asian currencies
rallied on Friday to gain for the week, after the Federal
Reserve's new round of aggressive stimulus brightened the
outlook for the world's biggest economy and thus Asian exports.
Many market participants also believe the Fed's move will
result in an increase in capital inflows to Asia, particularly
as its commitment to keep super-low rates out to 2015 is likely
to increase the appeal of dollar-funded carry trades.
"Asia FX will run further from here," said Jonathan
Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore.
The won hit its highest level in more than six
months, also lifted after Standard & Poor's upgraded South
Korea's sovereign credit rating by one notch to A-plus and after
a senior finance ministry official said more countries want to
buy the country's treasury bonds.
The Taiwan dollar touched its strongest level in
more than four months on foreign financial inflows and demand
from exporters, while the Malaysian ringgit rose to its
firmest since early May.
The Philippine peso enjoyed inflows from offshore
funds and the Singapore dollar hit its strongest in
more than a year, tracking a higher euro.
For the week, the ringgit has jumped 2.1 percent against the
greenback, while the Taiwan dollar, the Thai baht, the won and
the rupee have all notched up gains of more than 1 percent,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
Building upon gains made on a German court approval of the
European Central Bank's bond-buying programme, the advances were
part of a widespread rally for risk assets after the Fed said it
would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it
saw a sustainable upturn in the weak job market.
By contrast, four Asia-pacific central banks' decided to
hold interest rates steady on Thursday.
Westpac's Cavenagh said he would add bullish bets on the
ringgit on Malaysia's strong fundamentals, and on the Indian
rupee on carry trades, but wouldn't necessarily be long
everything within Asia against the dollar.
"I think intervention risk is growing for some pairs. To me,
the Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso are looking quite
expensive on a relative value basis," he said, referring to the
two best performing emerging Asian currencies so far this year.
But some dealers and analysts doubt that emerging Asian
currencies will benefit from more inflows, given slowing
regional economies.
"Markets have got everything they wanted. They will focus on
gloomy fundamentals and may be vulnerable to negative factors,"
said a South Korean bank dealer in Seoul.
Maybank FX research head Saktiandi Supaat said carry trades
may not lend that much support.
"The interest rate differential is a key for carry trades,
but rate hikes in Asia are not certain because of global growth
concerns," Supaat said.
WON
The S&P's rating upgrade helped the won gain 1 percent to
1,116.8, its strongest since March 9 on mounting demand from
offshore funds, especially bond inflows.
A senior finance ministry official told Reuters more
European and Southeast Asian countries want to start buying the
country's treasury bonds, reflecting their growing popularity as
a safer asset.
Foreign investors also scooped up a net 1.28 trillion won
($1.1 billion) in Seoul shares, their biggest daily
purchases since Aug. 9.
However, South Korean importers bought dollars for payments
on dips, limiting the won's upside, and caution also grew over
possible intervention by foreign exchange authorities.
"The won definitely found support from external factors. Any
falls would provide opportunities to buy on dips. But we have
had a bunch of postive news and caution about intervention is
increasing. So, it might be difficult to see a strong rally,"
said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
RINGGIT
The ringgit advanced to 3.0410 per dollar, its strongest
since May 4 on a higher euro and daily fixing-related demand,
dealers said.
Some traders took profits before a long weekend with
Malaysian financial markets closed on Monday and ahead of
technical resistance at 3.0400, a peak hit on April 3, analysts
said.
But investors expect the ringgit to strengthen further,
dealers said.
"Few wanted to take short dollar positions here due to
profit taking. But there should be some carry trades and my
strategy is to sell dollars on rallies" said a senior Malaysian
bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar extended gains to hit 29.380 to the
greenback, its strongest level since May 11, on inflows from
foreign financial institutions and as the island's exporters
scrambled for the local unit.
The central bank was spotted buying the U.S. dollar, but the
intervention was not particularly aggressive amid heavy trade,
dealers said.
Taiwanese importers also took the slide in the U.S. dollar
as an opportunity to buy it for settlements.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso rose on demand from offshore funds,
dealers said.
The central bank was initially spotted buying dollars at
41.50 per dollar, but it later allowed the peso to strengthen
past that level, they added.
"The central bank may take cover ahead of the coming
tsunami. With the dollar lower across the board, I don't think
it would stand in the way and it will let the dollar go lower"
said a foreign bank dealer in Manila.
The dealer said the peso is expected to head to 41.25.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar touched 1.2206 to U.S. dollar,
its strongest level since Sept. 9, 2011.
But investors hesitated to add the city-state's unit further
on growing caution over possible intervention to stem its
strength by the central bank.
"Excessive Singapore dollars strength will likely continue
to be contained given that the Singapore dollar NEER is
perceived to be in close proximity to the extreme strong end of
its fluctuation band," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange
strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore, referring to the nominal
effective exchange rate.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0700 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.61 77.52 -0.12
Sing dlr 1.2208 1.2251 +0.35
Taiwan dlr 29.392 29.699 +1.04
Korean won 1116.90 1128.40 +1.03
Baht 30.77 30.91 +0.45
Peso 41.43 41.75 +0.78
Rupiah 9500.00 9570.00 +0.74
Rupee 54.69 55.43 +1.35
Ringgit 3.0450 3.0790 +1.12
Yuan 6.3188 6.3296 +0.17
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.61 76.92 -0.89
Sing dlr 1.2208 1.2969 +6.23
Taiwan dlr 29.392 30.290 +3.06
Korean won 1116.90 1151.80 +3.12
Baht 30.77 31.55 +2.53
Peso 41.43 43.84 +5.83
Rupiah 9500.00 9060.00 -4.63
Rupee 54.69 53.08 -2.94
Ringgit 3.0450 3.1685 +4.06
Yuan 6.3188 6.2940 -0.39
($1 = 1128.4500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Ye-na Park in SEOUL and Miao-jung Lin
in TAIPEI; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
